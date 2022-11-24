Tony Romo Apologizes to Lions Fans for Jim Nantz Jinxing Kicker

CBS’s Nantz committed an announcer faux pas on Thanksgiving, and Romo provided a mea culpa to Detroit supporters.

Lions fans can’t be happy with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

The veteran play-by-play announcer jinxed Detroit kicker Michael Badgley during the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Bills, and result wasn’t pretty.

Trailing 19-14 late in the third quarter, the Lions offense drove 75 yards in eight plays but stalled at Buffalo’s 11-yard line. On fourth-and-10, Detroit elected to have Badgley attempt a 29-yard field goal. Detroit’s kicker had been 10-of-10 on field goal attempts heading into the game and was 12-of-12 on extra points for the season.

As Badgley prepared for the kick, Nantz committed an announcer faux pas as he denounced the “announcer jinx” while noting the kicker’s perfect performance this season.

“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx,” Nantz said. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year—field goal or PAT.”

Then, the inevitable happened—Badgley shanked the attempt wide left. CBS’s color commentator, Tony Romo, tried to minimize the damage.

“Lions fans, I apologize,” Romo deadpanned.

Badgley later successfully converted a 51-yard field goal attempt in the final minute of the game to tie the score, 25-25.

Unfortunately for the Lions, Buffalo still had enough time to drive for the winning field goal by Tyler Bass in the closing second, and the Bills won 28-25.

