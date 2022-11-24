ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tony Romo Apologizes to Lions Fans for Jim Nantz Jinxing Kicker

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OfFo_0jMkuifi00

CBS’s Nantz committed an announcer faux pas on Thanksgiving, and Romo provided a mea culpa to Detroit supporters.

Lions fans can’t be happy with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

The veteran play-by-play announcer jinxed Detroit kicker Michael Badgley during the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Bills, and result wasn’t pretty.

Trailing 19-14 late in the third quarter, the Lions offense drove 75 yards in eight plays but stalled at Buffalo’s 11-yard line. On fourth-and-10, Detroit elected to have Badgley attempt a 29-yard field goal. Detroit’s kicker had been 10-of-10 on field goal attempts heading into the game and was 12-of-12 on extra points for the season.

As Badgley prepared for the kick, Nantz committed an announcer faux pas as he denounced the “announcer jinx” while noting the kicker’s perfect performance this season.

“Do not talk to me about an announcer’s jinx,” Nantz said. “Michael Badgley has not missed a kick all year—field goal or PAT.”

Then, the inevitable happened—Badgley shanked the attempt wide left. CBS’s color commentator, Tony Romo, tried to minimize the damage.

“Lions fans, I apologize,” Romo deadpanned.

Badgley later successfully converted a 51-yard field goal attempt in the final minute of the game to tie the score, 25-25.

Unfortunately for the Lions, Buffalo still had enough time to drive for the winning field goal by Tyler Bass in the closing second, and the Bills won 28-25.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Comments / 14

David Pickett
3d ago

He didn't jinx him. Kicker just got caught in the moment and choked.

Reply(1)
12
Ray Creuz
3d ago

Still waiting for his apology to the Buffalo Mafia that had to listen to his one-sided comments all afternoon

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth uses one word to describe Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP contender for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. There are lots of words you could use to describe him and his play on the field. But what is his personality like? That’s another matter. Hurts spoke with NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL World isn't very happy with NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night. Collinsworth is calling the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game. Fans think Collinsworth it too complimentary of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. "Collinsworth—-“I think Aaron Rodgers is fired up for this one” My wife—-“oh oh ok...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

111K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy