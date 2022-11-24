ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

MLive

Winterfest is coming to downtown Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - Get ready Grand Blanc residents, because Winterfest 2022 is coming this week. On Thursday, Dec. 1, located on Grand Boulevard, the festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. The Grand Blanc Chamber, City of Grand Blanc DDA and the City of Grand Blanc have partnered together...
GRAND BLANC, MI
99.1 WFMK

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
wemu.org

Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti

This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Small Business Saturday ‘Winter Wonderland’ event set to take place in Flint

FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

