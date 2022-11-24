Read full article on original website
Toy drive to benefit children hospitalized in Saginaw this holiday season
SAGINAW, MI — A toy drive to benefit Covenant Kids and hospitalized children this holiday season is underway, with donations being collected through Friday, Dec. 9, throughout Saginaw. The toy drive, a joint effort of Credit Unions Impact Saginaw and Alpha Media, is collecting new, unwrapped toys at select...
Winterfest is coming to downtown Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - Get ready Grand Blanc residents, because Winterfest 2022 is coming this week. On Thursday, Dec. 1, located on Grand Boulevard, the festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. The Grand Blanc Chamber, City of Grand Blanc DDA and the City of Grand Blanc have partnered together...
Holiday event at Lansing Mall features Black Santa Claus
Saturday saw an inclusive holiday celebration at the Lansing Mall, where hundreds gathered to see Black Santa Claus.
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
wemu.org
Overnight homeless shelter coming to Ypsilanti
This winter, the City of Ypsilanti will have an overnight shelter available to those experiencing homelessness. In recent years, if someone in Ypsilanti needed a place to stay overnight, they didn’t have a local option. They would have to catch a shuttle or find their way to Ann Arbor to stay at the Delonis Center.
Non-profit that donates everyday items to kids in need is in need of donations
Oakland County Foster Closet allows kids in Michigan's foster care system to shop for new or gently used everyday items free of charge. But the need is growing and funding is dwindling.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Blood donations sought in Flint to diversify donor pool, combat Sickle Cell Disease
FLINT, MI - Sickle Cell Disease is an illness which affects more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and 20 million people worldwide – most of whom are of African descent. The American Red Cross Michigan Region is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village, 4119 N. Saginaw St., in Flint.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Fresh scones, coffee are at the heart of Brewed Awakenings Cafè
SALINE, MI -- Over a decade after opening, Brewed Awakenings Cafe still serves a variety of different dishes like homemade soups, baked goods made from scratch, sandwiches, salads, paninis and more. The cafè also has gluten-free and vegan options. “I will tell you that every recipe (at Brewed Awakenings...
Flint Handmade to host 15th annual Holiday Craft Market
FLINT, MI - Flint Handmade is hosting its 15th annual Holiday Craft Market to help people with their shopping needs in downtown Flint. The event is on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Ramsdell Room at the Flint Farmers’ Market. Admission is free. The...
Look Inside This Massive Abandoned Movie Theater In Detroit
While the location has only been sitting abandoned now for two years, you probably wouldn't guess that based on the condition of the theater. The inside too is something that you won't see much of at a majority of the theaters you attend. Astounding Abandoned Detroit Movie. When it was...
Ann Arbor once had a grand Masonic Temple until the feds tore it down
ANN ARBOR, MI — Before the downtown Federal Building came along in the 1970s, a more ornamental building stood on the site in the center of Ann Arbor: the city’s Masonic Temple. While many Ann Arborites today never witnessed it, and it’s only a distant memory for those...
Small Business Saturday ‘Winter Wonderland’ event set to take place in Flint
FLINT, MI - For those looking for some holiday shopping, downtown Flint will be the place to be this weekend. The first “Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland” will take place on behalf of the Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the city of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.
Christmas at Crossroads festivities starting this weekend in Genesee Township
GENESEE TWP, MI -- The buildings and roads within the historic Crossroads Village will be lit up beginning the day after Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas holiday season within the Genesee County park. Christmas at Crossroads Holiday Magic 2022 opens for its first weekend from Nov. 25-27 at Crossroads...
‘Our holiday tradition’: Michigan families head to work on Small Business Saturday
Bailey Ahles couldn’t give you a start date for when she began working at Caravan Gift Shop. What started as helping out after school has evolved into managing one of Ann Arbor’s oldest stores. It’s a story of history repeating. The Caravan Gift Shop was a first job...
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as the...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
From prison to entrepreneur, Miracle McGlown is an inspiration for Flint
FLINT, MI - His day usually starts at 6:30 a.m. working at the City of Flint Street Maintenance, cleaning up the streets and pavement. His day usually ends around 11 p.m., hand-crafting luggage, purses, shoulder straps, wallets and more. His name is Miracle McGlown -- a Flint native that received...
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
fox2detroit.com
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
