Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know
With gas prices still high, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have...
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
CNBC
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
CNBC
Electric vehicles are less reliable because of newer technologies, Consumer Reports finds
Electric vehicles are among the least reliable cars and trucks in the automotive industry today, according to Consumer Reports rankings released Tuesday. Reliability issues with all-electric vehicles were expected, since most automakers, with the exception of early EV leader Tesla, launched fully electric models just in recent years. Consumer Reports...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
Jalopnik
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
6 Toyota Models Dominate the Least Expensive Cars to Maintain
Maintaining a car is vital. These 6 Toyota models are the least expensive cars to maintain. The post 6 Toyota Models Dominate the Least Expensive Cars to Maintain appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 3 Used Toyota Cars Are a Decade-Old but Still Reliable
A gently-used Toyota sedan may be one of the best values you can find on the used car market. Here are three worth considering. The post These 3 Used Toyota Cars Are a Decade-Old but Still Reliable appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
First all-season electric car tire Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV crafted with range-increasing resistance
After improved Tesla suspension parts, aftermarket companies are now coming with dedicated electric vehicle tires designed specifically for their higher torque and weight specifications. Billed as the first European all-season tire made for electric cars from the ground up, the Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV offers much lower rolling resistance thanks to an exclusive "optimized blend of fourth-generation polymers and 'smart' silica in the tread."
CAR AND DRIVER
A Guide to SUVs from the Sportiest and Snootiest Automakers
It was only 20 years ago that the Porsche Cayenne shocked the automotive world. An SUV from the preeminent sports-car maker seemed wildly incongruous in 2002. Today it’s easier to list the few automakers that don’t offer one for sale than those that do. Sure, there are exotic...
Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints
Per GoodCarBadCar, there are five used Toyota hybrid car model years that stood out and four years to avoid. The post Best Used Toyota Prius Model Years According to CarComplaints appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The EPA Finds That E15 Fuel Is Dangerous for 2001 Model Cars and Older
Here's a look at the danger and safety risks of using E15 fuel in cars from the 2001 model year or older. The post The EPA Finds That E15 Fuel Is Dangerous for 2001 Model Cars and Older appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships?
It's time to decide whether or not we want a future with car dealerships. The post Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF
This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
torquenews.com
JD Power Says Jeep Wagoneer Will Hold its Value the Best Among Large SUVS
JD Power is out with its Best Residual Value Awards and the Jeep Wagoneer tops the field of big luxury SUVs. The new rating is a big deal in the highly competitive big SUV market. J.D. Power says the recently re-introduced Jeep Wagoneer is the best Large SUV when it...
Comments / 0