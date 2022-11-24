Read full article on original website
CMPD Crackdown On “Street Takeovers” Results In 3 Arrests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people have been arrested in connection with so-called “street takeovers” in Charlotte. On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the results of an operation that targeted groups and individuals holding “street takeovers.” Police describe the incidents as suspects taking part in racing and other reckless driving acts.
Georgia Fugitive Arrested In Downtown Waxhaw
WAXHAW, N.C. — A convicted sex offender from Georgia is behind bars after a month on the run. Police say Aaron Jones, 24, was seen strolling in downtown Waxhaw Friday evening. They say he tried to escape on foot but was slowed down after a bystander grabbed his jacket.
Alleged Argument at Catawba Dollar General Ends In One Shot, Another Arrested
CATAWBA, N.C. — Authorities in Catawba County arrested a man charged with firing a gun at a Dollar General store just before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Catawba Police arrested Dimario Coulter for allegedly shooting a man at a Dollar General store on Oxford School Road in Catawba. When...
CMPD Investigates Fatal Shooting At McDonalds On South Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting Monday night at a McDonalds in South Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at 7:45pm. CMPD tells WCCB that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people. Police are not...
Cornelius Shooting Leaves One Dead
CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Cornelius on Saturday. Police say they responded to a shooting on Lynn Drive around 2:40 p.m. and found the victim dead at the scene. Neighbors say this type of crime is unusual in their community. It is unclear...
One Hurt After North-Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police are investigating after a shooting in the 9800 block of Cindy Lane. Police were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on what...
A Silver Alert Has Been Cancelled For A Missing Man From Clover, SC
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing man from Clover, South Carolina. Clyde Ray Carson was last seen at the Goodwill store on Union Road in Gastonia, NC. Gastonia Police say he was located safe and unharmed in Chester, SC.
CMPD Investigates Homicide In West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say they are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Skipwith Place. Officers were called just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a home where they found a victim shot. Medics pronounced the victim deceased on scene. CMPD has not said what led up...
Rock Hill Man Charged After Child Left in Burning SUV
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has been charged after he left a child alone in a parked SUV that caught fire. On November 24, officers were called to the Big Lots on Cherry Road for a car fire with a child inside the vehicle. Officers learned...
Gaston County Mugshots November 26th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Three Hurt After Overnight Shootings In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB is asking CMPD what led up to two separate shootings overnight. Three people were hurt. Medic tells us two people were shot just before 11 p.m. Friday night near St. Johns Street in North Charlotte. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 26th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 26th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Significant Severe Weather Threat Possible In The South Tuesday
All the ingredients are coming together for a significant severe weather event in the South on Tuesday. Storm Prediction Center has put northern Mississippi, southwestern Tennessee, southwestern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana under a Moderate Risk, which is a level 4 of 5, on Tuesday. Long-track, strong tornadoes are the primary threat. Damaging wind and hail are also concerns. If you have friends and/or family there, be sure they have at least two ways to recieve warnings.
Fire Consumes Weddington Home Under Construction
WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Officials say a fire destroyed a home under construction in Weddington. Wesley Chapel firefighters posted video and photos of the three-story home that caught fire around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. They say it is located at the end of Brayland Avenue. Investigators say the home...
One Person Dead After Crash On I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have not said what led up to a deadly crash on I-85 Saturday afternoon. Medic told WCCB that it happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive around 2 p.m. One person died in the crash.
U.S. Marines Taking Donations For Toys For Tots At Piedmont Row Town Center Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte businesses are teaming up with the U.S. Marines to collect toys this holiday season. A Toys for Tots collection was held Monday from 5pm to 10pm at Del Frisco’s steakhouse at Piedmont Row Town Center in South Park. The goal of the evening was...
Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans. “I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott. About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Big Surprise For Local Nonprofit
LOS ANGELES, CA. – WCCB nominated For The Struggle, run by Charlotte attorney Alesha Brown, for the “Good Neighbor of the Year” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kelly then flew Alesha and WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty out to Los Angeles to tape a segment about the nonprofit. Kelly said, “I gotta ask, because you’ve probably covered so many stories in your community. So what stuck out about this organization?” Morgan replied, “Oh my gosh, what Alesha is doing in Charlotte is incredible.”
Don’t Waste Your Money: Digital Coupon Controversy
CHARLOTTE, NC — A coalition of consumer groups is now asking supermarkets to stop offering digital-only coupons. WCCB John Matarese explains why so many seniors were unable to get great turkey deals last week, as they struggle to use smartphone apps.
TODAY AT 5, See Morgan Fogarty’s ‘Good Neighbor Of The Year’ Nominee on The Kelly Clarkson Show
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is on a nationwide search for the ‘Good Neighbor of the Year’. WCCB News’ Morgan Fogarty and Gary Brode join Kelly to introduce WCCB Charlotte’s nominee from our community on Monday, November 28th at 5 PM on Charlotte’s CW.
