FC Cincinnati play-by-play announcer in Qatar as part of World Cup broadcast crew

QATAR — FC Cincinnati is being represented on and off the pitch at the World Cup.

The club’s Ronald Matarrita is playing with Costa Rica in Qatar at the 2022 FIIF World Cup, but the FC Cincinnati is also being represented behind the scenes.

Play-by-play announcer Tom Gelehrter is also more than 7,000 miles away participating in a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity at the World Cup, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Gelehrter is working as part of the broadcast crew. As part of his job, he relays statistics and key information to announcer Derek Rae. As he told WCPO, Gelehrter’s job includes a lot of homework.

“Most of the work is done in the lead-up to the game,” he said.

One of the challenging aspects of Gelehrter’s job is keeping up with the pace of the tournament.

“(Tuesday) was an off day, but I wasn’t at the beach hanging out,” Gelehrter said. “I spent six hours hanging out at the national broadcast center. Sat there, and did work. Got ahead, and did research for the guys.”

While challenging, he said the opportunity to work with Rae is priceless.

“He’s been at every World Cup since 1990. There’s a reason for that,” he said. “His experience speaks for itself. He’s the voice of FIFA the video game. My kids think it’s the greatest thing that I’m literally sitting next to the guy who is the voice of FIFA. They’re more tickled by that than the fact that I’m at the World Cup.”

