Palmyra, PA

lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reindeer coming to farm near Hamburg

TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A farm in Tilden Township is getting ready for Christmas with some special guests. Reindeer will be at the Lafaver Family Farm on Saturday, Dec. 10. The animals will be on hand from 6-9 p.m., and families can get a photo for $45. Additional photos are $5.
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Lancaster Farming

Mobile Meat Trailer a Hit With Customers Looking for Farm Direct Meat

DOVER, Pa. — Few people will forget the scramble for store-bought goods in early 2020, caused by shortages across the nation from the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the nation’s population, hindering workers and supply chains. Since that time, many consumers have changed the way they shop for food, turning their focus to locally available products, instead of relying on chain stores that sometimes still have shortages.
DOVER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Overturned tractor-trailer spills eggs on Route 222 in Berks

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer rollover slowed traffic in part of Berks County for much of the Monday morning commute. The truck, which was carrying 25,000 dozen eggs, overturned around 5 a.m. on the Route 222 northbound ramp over Allentown Pike, officials said. The crash dumped some of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two water main breaks fixed in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A water main break in Lancaster County has been repaired. Some water customers in Lancaster County were dealing with no water, low pressure or discolored water. Officials said there were two water main breaks at Manheim Pike and Enterprise Way in Manheim Township early...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

State awards $3 million in redevelopment grants to local applicants

The state has awarded $3 million in grants to Lebanon County firms as part of its 2022 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The program, operated by the state’s Office of the Budget, targets the “acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects,” according to its official website.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities continue to investigate fire that displaced 12 people in Schuylkill

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - State Police are investigating a fire that displaced a dozen people in Schuylkill County. The fire damaged seven different row homes on the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah early Monday morning. According to the Shenandoah Fire Company, it began just before midnight on Sunday. Lisa Keppel was awake and saw the flames through her window.
SHENANDOAH, PA
pahomepage.com

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews

York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. York County fire, explosion causes extra response …. York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre. Holiday craft fair held in Wilkes-Barre Township. Holiday craft fair held in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’

Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muhlenberg Township residents told to boil water

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township. A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA

