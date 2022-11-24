Read full article on original website
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Mother Was Charged For Allegedly Killing Her 2 ToddlersAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Retired Cop Who Allegedly Lied Under Oath In NYC Case Lands Job At Rockland County DA’s Office
Matthew Wohl of Congers Receives State Waiver To Collect DA Salary And Police Pension. A retired NYPD officer who allegedly lied under oath in a trial in 2005 has landed a plum job at the Rockland County District Attorney’s office. Matthew Wohl, a Clarkstown resident, has landed a $94,000...
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
Another Rate Hike For People Who Drive From New Jersey To New York City!
Port Authority, how dare you!? I know you are sick and tired of hearing about price hikes, but I’d rather give you all the information than make you find out the hard way. If you work from home, this news does not apply to you. Do you want to...
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
This City In New York State Is Among Most Unfaithful In America
One city in New York State is among the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America. It seems inevitable that anyone who has been in or is in a relationship will experience being cheated on, at least once. Social media and technology give people so many choices, right at their fingertips, that weren't available 25 years ago.
Cortlandt Family Grateful for Daughter’s Progress at Blythedale
Susan and Nicholas Milton have lots to be thankful for, not only this week when they will spend their first Thanksgiving at home with their 13-month-old daughter, Ava Grace, but every day. Gracie, as her parents call her, was born prematurely on Oct. 22, 2021, after only about 29 weeks...
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
Sunny, mild conditions throughout the Hudson Valley Monday before midweek rain
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the Hudson Valley will see sunny skies and mild temperatures Monday before a chance of rain on Wednesday.
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban
Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?
What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
Governor Vetoes Measure That Would Have Given Residents a Stronger Voice in BPCA Decisions – 11/23/22
More than a year of concerted effort by Lower Manhattan community activists and elected officials reached a disappointing turning point on the evening of November 21, when Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a proposed law that would have expanded the number of board seats at the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA)—the unelected agency that governs the community—and set aside a majority of those seats for residents of the neighborhood.
Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
