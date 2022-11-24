ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
Shore News Network

Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport

NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
Big Frog 104

This City In New York State Is Among Most Unfaithful In America

One city in New York State is among the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America. It seems inevitable that anyone who has been in or is in a relationship will experience being cheated on, at least once. Social media and technology give people so many choices, right at their fingertips, that weren't available 25 years ago.
96.9 WOUR

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
LongIslandPress

What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?

What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
ebroadsheet.com

Governor Vetoes Measure That Would Have Given Residents a Stronger Voice in BPCA Decisions – 11/23/22

More than a year of concerted effort by Lower Manhattan community activists and elected officials reached a disappointing turning point on the evening of November 21, when Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a proposed law that would have expanded the number of board seats at the Battery Park City Authority (BPCA)—the unelected agency that governs the community—and set aside a majority of those seats for residents of the neighborhood.
Hudson Valley Post

Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul

Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
WANTAGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy