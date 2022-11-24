ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Travis County officials to provide update on drug overdose crisis

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the county has taken so far. In May, Travis County declared the overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the county has done a variety of work including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects

AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Housing market stabilizing, but interest rates still increasing, expert says

AUSTIN, Texas — The housing market is starting to stabilize in Central Texas, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. Homes are now staying on the market longer – 47 days, up 26 days from October 2021 – and inventory is going up. The median price of a home in the Austin-Round Rock metro area in October was $474,000, an increase of nearly 5% year-over-year but a smaller increase than previous months.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Operation Turkey delivers thousands of meals on Thanksgiving

AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey took place on Thanksgiving. A total of 1,500 volunteers at Rodeo Austin helped prepare and deliver meals to people in the Austin area. "It has been going great, doing a lot meals, feeding a lot of people, just helping, it’s nothing but great around here," said volunteer Tyler Murphy.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism

THE TEXAS TRIBUNE - As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday

GEORGETOWN, Texas — With Black Friday being a huge day for online and in-store purchases, it's the day after that local businesses look forward to: Small Business Saturday. Local small business owners and managers said the day isn't just about the deals but it's also a time for them to connect with their customers in new ways.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Downtown Austin retail hasn't fully bounced back from pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report by Downtown Austin Alliance found that Downtown Austin's economy continues to strengthen post-pandemic. While the restaurant industry has bounced back, the retail business is down. According to the report, the total number of retail businesses is down by 18% since February 2020. Downtown...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

