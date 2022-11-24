Read full article on original website
KVUE
Giving Tuesday in Austin: How to give back
Tuesday, Nov. 29, is Giving Tuesday. We're highlighting some of the ways you can give back right here in Central Texas.
Travis County officials to provide update on drug overdose crisis
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County leaders will provide an update on the drug overdose crisis in Austin and what prevention efforts the county has taken so far. In May, Travis County declared the overdoses from fentanyl a public health crisis. Since that declaration, the county has done a variety of work including prevention, intervention and treatment for those affected.
Twins raise $25K for HeartGift, helping kids with congenital defects
AUSTIN, Texas — A pair of twins is celebrating their transition to adulthood by giving back during the holiday season. They called it their "mitzvah project." Melena and Gael Kunik decided that instead of receiving gifts for their bar and bat mitzvoth, they wanted to donate money to HeartGift. HeartGift helps kids in need of heart surgery who are born with congenital defects.
The SAFE Alliance is helping domestic violence survivors with shelter, other resources
AUSTIN, Texas — The SAFE Alliance, or SAFE, is dedicated to stopping abuse and assisting domestic violence survivors in Central Texas. SAFE stands for "stop abuse for everyone." The organization provides housing, support services and prevention programs to stop the cycle of domestic violence. SAFE comes from two human...
Report: Austin's program to sell homes to residents impacted by gentrification off to slow start
AUSTIN, Texas — A City of Austin program to help those impacted by gentrification is off to a slow start, according to a report from KUT. Back in April, the City announced it planned to start a pilot program called the Austin Community Land Trust Program that would allow those affected by gentrification to get first dibs on 28 homes that are for sale.
Housing market stabilizing, but interest rates still increasing, expert says
AUSTIN, Texas — The housing market is starting to stabilize in Central Texas, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. Homes are now staying on the market longer – 47 days, up 26 days from October 2021 – and inventory is going up. The median price of a home in the Austin-Round Rock metro area in October was $474,000, an increase of nearly 5% year-over-year but a smaller increase than previous months.
Operation Turkey delivers thousands of meals on Thanksgiving
AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey took place on Thanksgiving. A total of 1,500 volunteers at Rodeo Austin helped prepare and deliver meals to people in the Austin area. "It has been going great, doing a lot meals, feeding a lot of people, just helping, it’s nothing but great around here," said volunteer Tyler Murphy.
'It's so rewarding': Gov. Abbott, first family volunteer with Meals on Wheels in annual tradition
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the first family joined Meals on Wheels of Central Texas to hand out meals on Thanksgiving. The governor, along with First Lady Cecilia Abbott and their daughter Audrey delivered meals as part of their annual tradition with MOWCTX. The organization held a special Thanksgiving Day delivery instead of its regular deliveries and delivered to 500 homes of their most needy clients.
Jewish Texans see surge in antisemitism as a precursor to fascism
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE - As other kids in Austin recovered from trick-or-treating on Halloween last year, Sarah Adelman worried about white supremacists, her mom and their synagogue. After a series of antisemitic incidents around Central Texas, someone set fire to Congregation Beth Israel, where Sarah’s mother, Lori, is a leader.
You don't need to burn your Thanksgiving meal for the Austin Turkey Trot
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving in Austin means one thing: the annual Turkey Trot. Frequently, people will view food-focused holidays as a means to restrict their food intake or to become worried about "burning off" their calories to make up for the excess food. This mindset is applied to traditions...
Advocacy group providing resources for domestic violence survivors in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For survivors of domestic violence in Central Texas, there are many resources available for whatever they might need. One of the biggest hurdles for a survivor to escape an abuser can be legal assistance, and the Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) is providing the tools that survivors will need.
Schools and treatment centers dealing with a rise in fentanyl use among young people
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas has seen a spike in opioid and fentanyl deaths over the past several years. With that, local school districts and treatment facilities are trying to amplify their warnings to teens and young adults. Fentanyl is a deadly drug that can be taken in many...
I-35 is one of the most congested highways in Texas, new data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) shows that Austin has one of the most congested highways across the Lone Star State. According to the study, Interstate 35 is ranked third in highways with gridlock conditions. Rounding out the top five were the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, and Houston's Eastex, West Loop and Southwest Freeways. TTI also looked at truck freight congestion and noted that I-35 in Austin was ranked No. 1 in that category.
Texas businesses looking forward to Small Business Saturday
GEORGETOWN, Texas — With Black Friday being a huge day for online and in-store purchases, it's the day after that local businesses look forward to: Small Business Saturday. Local small business owners and managers said the day isn't just about the deals but it's also a time for them to connect with their customers in new ways.
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
Operation Turkey prepares thousands of Thanksgiving meals for Central Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey feeds and clothes people experiencing homelessness and those experiencing financial hardship in Austin and over 20 other cities nationwide on Thanksgiving Day. It started in Austin almost 20 years ago and has expanded to seven states and 29 cities. This year, the goal is...
Downtown Austin retail hasn't fully bounced back from pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report by Downtown Austin Alliance found that Downtown Austin's economy continues to strengthen post-pandemic. While the restaurant industry has bounced back, the retail business is down. According to the report, the total number of retail businesses is down by 18% since February 2020. Downtown...
Austin runoff election voter guide: What you need to know to vote this December
Here is everything you need to know to vote in the mayoral and city council runoff elections. Several leadership positions in Austin have yet to be decided following the November election. Neither Kirk Watson nor Celia Israel received more than 50% in the Austin mayoral election, forcing a runoff. The...
AFD demonstrates dos and don'ts when deep frying turkey
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) gave a demonstration on the dos and don'ts when it comes to deep frying your turkey. "When you are going drop a turkey into a deep fryer, you want to make sure you have only enough oil to actually cover that turkey – not enough it’s going to splash over that edge once the turkey is inside of it," said Lt. Angela Martin.
Austinites celebrate Thanksgiving with 32nd annual Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot
AUSTIN, Texas — This Thanksgiving will celebrate the 32nd annual Thundercloud Subs Turkey Trot. Austin's Thanksgiving tradition is expecting 16,000 families and friends to walk or run in the event. Regardless of sunshine or pouring rain, every single year the run takes place in Downtown Austin for residents and visitors alike to participate.
