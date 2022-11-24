That’s not the rivalry game experience that Oregon Duck fans were expecting Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. After going up by 21 points midway through the third quarter, the Ducks took their foot off the gas, and the Oregon State Beavers turned it on in a hurry. The Beavers rattled off four touchdowns and completed a thrilling comeback win that knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship Game. It also sealed the fact that, in his first year as the head coach for the Ducks, Dan Lanning lost to both Washington and Oregon State, the team’s two biggest rivals. Of course, it was...

