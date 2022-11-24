ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social Media Buzz: Oregon fans react to Ducks’ complete collapse, loss to Beavers

That’s not the rivalry game experience that Oregon Duck fans were expecting Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. After going up by 21 points midway through the third quarter, the Ducks took their foot off the gas, and the Oregon State Beavers turned it on in a hurry. The Beavers rattled off four touchdowns and completed a thrilling comeback win that knocked the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship Game. It also sealed the fact that, in his first year as the head coach for the Ducks, Dan Lanning lost to both Washington and Oregon State, the team’s two biggest rivals. Of course, it was...
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s 5-star QB commit Dante Moore posts message to former OC Kenny Dillingham

One of the biggest questions that Oregon Duck fans have now that former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has taken the head coaching job for the Arizona State Sun Devils is whether or not the departure will have an impact on recruiting. More importantly, will Dillingham’s absence have an impact on the commitment of 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 2 rated QB in the 2023 class. While the two had a close relationship that was built during the recruiting process, a recent tweet from Moore might suggest that he isn’t planning to move on from the Ducks simply because the main recruiter...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy