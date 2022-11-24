Thanksgiving gets off to fast start with Toledo turkey trot, holiday meals

A record 3,800 people ran and walked in an annual 5K turkey chase in downtown Toledo on Thursday, with proceeds benefiting a local charity that served 500 Thanksgiving meals in a single event later that day.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries played host to the traditional Thanksgiving lunch for the hundreds who gathered at the ministries’ charitable Mac Street Cafe, 1501 Monroe St. in UpTown.

Those attending were served at their tables and could choose from the menu. About 54 volunteers took part in food preparation and serving.

Angela Murray, 38, a Toledo factory worker and a Sparrow's Nest Women's Shelter resident, said she’s been working “off and on” and was thankful to the donors and volunteers who made her Thanksgiving meal happen.

“This is amazing,” Ms. Murray said of the nonprofit serving the holiday meal. “There’s really a lot of homeless people, and a lot of people need to love. And that’s what they show everybody. They give everybody… good food, respect, all that.”

Event volunteer Geri Dennis of Swanton, who worked the coffee stand, said she was volunteering for the first time after putting it off for many years.

“I’ve always wanted to volunteer, and I just feel like I always kind of made excuses, [as in] ‘I was too busy, it’s Thanksgiving Day, I don’t have time’ — all of that,” the 48-year-old mother of eight said.

“But now I just feel that I know so many people that are unfortunate right now, whether it is health, finances, or family issues, that I do definitely feel very blessed and that there’s just no excuse that I can’t come and give a couple of hours of my time to give back,” she said.

Ann Ebbert, Cherry Street Mission Ministries president and chief executive officer, said the 500 beneficiaries “could very well be the record number” and that the nonprofit “has been hitting record numbers all this year so far.”

“People are facing a lot of insecurity, food insecurity in particular,” Ms. Ebbert said, noting the inflation and the August lifting of the eviction ban as factors.

The Thanksgiving meal menu included turkey and ham with all the traditional trimmings such as turkey stuffing, green bean casserole, squash, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin and apple pies.

Some of the food was cooked on the premises, and some was donated by the Real Seafood Company restaurant.

The Thursday running event benefited Cherry Street Mission Ministries, which celebrated 75 years of service to the Toledo community in June. In addition to providing daily meals and shelter to those experiencing homelessness, the Christian nonprofit also focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty through its vocational programs and a Ready for Life program.

Presented by ProMedica, Dave’s Running Shop, and Run Toledo, the turkey trot started off Summit Street at Cherry Street at 9 a.m. The finish line was on Water Street near Cherry. All three streets were closed to traffic during the running and walking event, Dave’s Turkey Chase 5K.

“I ran my heart out for my family… I am thankful for having such a great family and having the ability to serve in our military,” said Marc Baroncini of Perrysburg, adding that he had been running races since eighth grade and had “always wanted to run in a turkey trot.”

Mr. Baroncini, a 19-year-old cadet at U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., was the first to cross the finish line in about 15 minutes and 2 seconds.

“This is a great event,” said Mr. Baroncini, a 2021 Perrysburg High School graduate. “It's a great way to get together, and it's a great way to have a great time and meet some great people here.”

Kristin Weymer of Bowling Green, another turkey trot runner who attended the event with her niece Anna Blake, 11, who was visiting from Minoa, N.Y., agreed.

“I love how all these people gather here to go for a run,” said Ms. Weymer, who sported an Angry Birds hat.

“I love how the community comes together,” added Ms. Weymer, who noted that a similar event in Rochester, N.Y., where she is originally from, doesn’t draw as many people.

Turkey Trots have been around since 1896, when the first trot has been traced to Buffalo. It was a smaller-scale undertaking that laid the ground for the road races under way more than 125 years later.

Vince Croci, the Toledo event emcee and race announcer, said race organizers estimated that at least 3,800 participated.

“This is the largest Thanksgiving Day race in northwest Ohio history,” Mr. Croci said. “It’s great. It’s a tradition for a lot of families… We are having a good time.”