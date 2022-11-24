ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How late N.Y. Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver used elected position to reap millions from cancer victims

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver died in January at age 77 while serving a 6½-year federal prison term on bribery and money laundering charges. This excerpt from Daily News journalist Bill Sanderson’s upcoming book “Do For Me” describes how Silver began raking in $3 million from people suffering from mesothelioma, a deadly cancer. Robert Taub took offense when a lawyer asked him ...
