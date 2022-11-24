Saints Injury Roundup: Alvin Kamara Pops Up On Thursday With Illness

Alvin Kamara pops up on the second injury report of Week 12 for the Saints.

The Saints put out their second injury report of Week 12, as the team held practice on Thanksgiving. Thursday saw one big name added to the list, with Alvin Kamara going on with an illness. Here's how things looked for New Orleans.

DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle), Alvin Kamara (illness)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (calf), Cam Jordan (eye), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (triceps), Mark Ingram (knee), Jarvis Landry (ankle)

FULL: James Hurst (concussion), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

We'll get one more look at the Saints on Friday ahead of traveling out to San Francisco against the 49ers. Hopefully it's nothing serious with Kamara, but it is something worth monitoring.

