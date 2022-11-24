ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints Injury Roundup: Alvin Kamara Pops Up On Thursday With Illness

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Q6eA_0jMksF3V00

Alvin Kamara pops up on the second injury report of Week 12 for the Saints.

The Saints put out their second injury report of Week 12, as the team held practice on Thanksgiving. Thursday saw one big name added to the list, with Alvin Kamara going on with an illness. Here's how things looked for New Orleans.

DID NOT PRACTICE: J.T. Gray (hamstring), Payton Turner (ankle), Pete Werner (ankle), Alvin Kamara (illness)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (calf), Cam Jordan (eye), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Andrus Peat (triceps), Mark Ingram (knee), Jarvis Landry (ankle)

FULL: James Hurst (concussion), Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee)

We'll get one more look at the Saints on Friday ahead of traveling out to San Francisco against the 49ers. Hopefully it's nothing serious with Kamara, but it is something worth monitoring.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy