ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Georges Niang reacts to former Sixers guard Isaiah Joe's career night

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jCQ0_0jMks74w00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

In early October, the Philadelphia 76ers had to make a tough decision to get the roster down to the mandated limit before the regular season began. So, they cut a couple of promising youngsters, guard Isaiah Joe and big man Charles Bassey. The two are playing well in their new homes.

On Wednesday, Joe had a career night for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even though the Thunder fell short to the Denver Nuggets in overtime, the former Sixers guard had a career-high 21 points, and he shot 7-for-10 from deep. He made some clutch ones late in the fourth quarter.

Joe’s former teammate in Philadelphia, Georges Niang, gave some love to the young man out of Arkansas for his performance.

Joe has not yet cracked the rotation for the Thunder, but he is shooting 51.2% from deep in 13 games for Oklahoma City as he tries to find his footing. He is getting more opportunity in OKC than he would have with the Sixers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Satterfield to be Nebraska’s offensive coordinator

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has hired his offensive coordinator as his staff continues to come together in Lincoln. Marcus Satterfield, the offensive coordinator of South Carolina, will be the new OC of the Cornhuskers. Rhule and Satterfield have coached together previously at Temple, Baylor, and Carolina. As the offensive coordinator of South Carolina, Satterfield helped lead the Gamecocks to an 8-4 record, averaging 31.5 points. A report from Pete Thamel states that South Carolina tried to keep Satterfield, but he ultimately made the choice to join his old boss at Nebraska. Satterfield had faced criticism from Gamecock fans throughout the 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Barry Odom be on the outs? Possible head-coaching gigs available to Arkansas DC

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom didn’t have the season he wanted with his side of the ball. But Odom’s reputation isn’t exactly tarnished heading into the offseason. The Razorbacks have a game remaining, the yet-to-be-determined bowl, but with the regular season finished, several teams with head-coaching openings could come knocking, looking for a new head man with experience. Someone like Barry Odom. Odom has already been floated as potential candidate for the job in South Florida. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd thinks the Bulls could use someone of Odom’s caliber. After all, Arkansas’ DC spent four seasons running a program already at Missouri...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm says Arkansas is bound for Liberty Bowl

With the regular season concluded, most teams in FBS are waiting to find out their bowl destinations. The results of conference championhip games could alter some things, though. Arkansas has little to worry about as far as that goes. The Razorbacks are far enough down in the SEC pecking order, their destination likely doesn’t change whether Georgia beats LSU on Saturday in the conference title game or vice versa. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has penciled in a familiar destination for the Razorbacks. He thinks Arkansas will play in the Liberty Bowl against Baylor. Arkansas beat Kansas State in the 2016 Liberty Bowl and beat East Carolina in 2010’s version. The game isn’t a bad destination for Hogs faithful as it’s right down Interstate 40 in Memphis. Baylor, like Arkansas, finished the year 6-6. The Bears lost their final three games of the season to Kansas State, Texas Christian and Texas. All three of those teams are in the Top 25. Bowl teams and participants could leak throughout the week, but most will be properly announced December 4 following all the conference championship games. List SEC Power Rankings - Final: UGA rules, Arkansas crashes and burns
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former 4-star Texas A&M EDGE with ties to Oregon, Dan Lanning enters transfer portal

An interesting name popped up in the transfer portal on Saturday night, for any Oregon Duck fans who were interested enough to notice. It was reported that Texas A&M EDGE rusher Elijah Jeudy, a redshirt freshman, was planning to enter the portal and find a new home after not seeing much of the field in College Station. Jeudy stands at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and is a former 4-star recruit that was rated by 247Sports as the No. 14 EDGE in the 2021 recruiting class. This announcement is interesting for a couple of reasons. Not only did Jeudy list the Oregon Ducks among his...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

179K+
Followers
236K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy