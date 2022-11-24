Georges Niang reacts to former Sixers guard Isaiah Joe's career night

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

In early October, the Philadelphia 76ers had to make a tough decision to get the roster down to the mandated limit before the regular season began. So, they cut a couple of promising youngsters, guard Isaiah Joe and big man Charles Bassey. The two are playing well in their new homes.

On Wednesday, Joe had a career night for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Even though the Thunder fell short to the Denver Nuggets in overtime, the former Sixers guard had a career-high 21 points, and he shot 7-for-10 from deep. He made some clutch ones late in the fourth quarter.

Joe’s former teammate in Philadelphia, Georges Niang, gave some love to the young man out of Arkansas for his performance.

Joe has not yet cracked the rotation for the Thunder, but he is shooting 51.2% from deep in 13 games for Oklahoma City as he tries to find his footing. He is getting more opportunity in OKC than he would have with the Sixers.