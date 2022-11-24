ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS's Jim Nantz jinxes Lions kicker Michael Badgley by refusing to acknowledge the jinx

By Doug Farrar
 4 days ago
Coming into the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Buffalo Bills at Detroit’s Ford Field, Lions kicker Michael Badgley hadn’t missed a single kick of any kind. He was 10 of 10 on field goal attempts, and 12 of 12 on extra point attempts.

So, when Badgley set up for a 29-yard field goal attempt with 2:00 left in the third quarter and the Bills up, 19-14, CBS’s Jim Nantz tried to absolve himself of any responsibility before the fact by refusing the acknowledge the existence of the power of the announcer’s ability to jinx a kicker by talking about how outstanding he is.

Needless to say, this predicated Badgley’s first miss of the season.

Nantz is a veteran and should know better. You cannot get past the kicker’s jinx. You cannot will it out of existence. It simply is, and it rules all

