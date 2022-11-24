Read full article on original website
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
Top Speed
Here's Why The W204 Mercedes C63 AMG Is A Future Classic
Big V-8s are getting more and more nostalgic. In a world that is slowly getting filled with EVs, the thumping sound of eight cylinders is a welcome change - a welcome change that gets even better when it comes from Germany; a place from which the best sports sedans are born. Over the years, the three German heavyweights (Audi, BMW, and Mercedes) have produced some amazing fast family haulers; however, one of the best is the W204 C63 AMG. It is a vehicle that is the exact opposite of sensible. A huge engine strapped into an everyday sedan that has been lowered and widened, and this is the kind of stuff that car guys dream of! Here's why the W204 C63 AMG is a future classic and a great investment.
Top Speed
2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Roadster Review: A Star Is Reborn
What do Julio Iglesias, Steve Jobs, Tupac Shakur, and Princess Diana have in common? They all owned a Mercedes-Benz SL. The SL is the great unifier, a status symbol synonymous with success and an appeal so broad that luminaries from across the globe have owned one. With a storied history dating back 70 years, it is one of the most distinguished cars in the world, or at least it was.
torquenews.com
The Toyota Model that Should've Been a Lexus
If you could combine some of the best features of a Toyota with a Lexus, what would you get? Discover now what new Toyota model is designed so well that this Toyota mechanic says it should have been a Lexus!. A Toyota Model That Is More Lexus Than Toyota. Here’s...
Top Speed
Jay Leno Outlines What Makes A Century-Old Duesenberg Racing Engine So Unique
Jay Leno is no stranger to rare and significant vehicles. He not only owns well over 100 automobiles of all eras, but he also features cars outside of his collection. In a recent video, the famed comedian and auto enthusiast outlines his 1920 Duesenberg-Rochester Revere Four-Passenger, a significant model that was found and restored. A particularly notable feature is its “walking beam” engine, and Leno, being the car aficionado that he is, goes into detail why this engine is so significant.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Ford F-150 Lightning Is The Best Electric Truck You Can Buy
Back in 2021, the Ford F-150 reached an important and incredible milestone. With 726,004 examples sold, the F-150 became the best-selling vehicle in America for the 40th consecutive year. It is that special! Now, with the introduction of the electric version, smartly called the F-150 Lightning, Ford forges deep into unknown territories of electromobility, smart mobility, and sustainability. Focusing America's most popular vehicle into the world yet unknown shows dedication and tenacity only a few have. Not only did Ford craft a vehicle powerful in expression and, clearly, futuristic ideology, but it conceived an electric truck so well-thought-out that it may well be the undisputed electric truck champion as we so flamboyantly announced. Here are 10 reasons why the Ford F-150 Lightning is as good as it gets.
Top Speed
Japan Sheds Light On What The Next Mazda MX-5 Miata Would Be Like
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the benchmark for affordable fun in a sports car. The small Japanese roadster has been “the answer” since 1989 and currently, the model is in its fourth generation. The ND generation has been around since 2015 and has gone through three different phases. While Mazda’s intent is to keep the Miata old-school, the Japanese automotive publication Best Car Web, shared details about a BEV roadster that could be the next Miata. Will the next-generation MX-5 be an EV or will it co-exist with its combustion-powered equivalent? Here’s what we know so far.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Top Speed
1970 Dodge Charger: Performance, Price, And Photos
Spanning the years 1968 – 1970, the second-generation Dodge Charger carved its name in automotive history as one of the greatest American muscle cars ever created. An icon in the muscle car scene, the second-gen Charger was prominently featured in pop culture TV, and blockbuster films, such as the 1968 Charger rode hard in Bullitt, the 1969 Charger seen weekly in the Dukes of Hazzard, and the 1970 Charger driven by Vin Diesel in the Fast & Furious.
Top Speed
Italian-US Startup Aehra Takes Aim At the Mercedes EQS With A New Electric Sports Sedan
If the name Aehra doesn't sound familiar to you, don't be too worried - it’s not exactly a household name unless you follow automotive news on a religious basis. Aehra is a recently launched Italian company with its main vision set "to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen." The company's first model was launched earlier in November 2022, a full-electric SUV that aims at models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The SUV will be joined by a "sophisticated sedan" in February 2023, and both models will go on sale in 2025.
Top Speed
Hurtan Grand Albaycin 30th Anniversary Edition Is A Very Expensive Mazda MX-5 Miata
Launched in 1991, Hurtan Automóviles is a Spanish company specialized in developing retro-styled vehicles. Its first model - the Albaycin T2 - was unveiled in 1992, and only seven other models were announced after it. Now, to mark the Albaycin's 30th anniversary, the company has announced the Grand Albaycin 30th Anniversary Edition - a model limited to only six units and set to be offered in both Cabrio and Targa body styles.
Top Speed
The Stand Out Cars At The 2022 Gumball 3000; Middle East Edition
The Gumball 3000 is one of the most exclusive car rallies in the world: a rally attended by celebrities and the rich. The event raises money for youth charities. Between 100-150 of the world’s most exciting supercars cover 3,000 miles over the course of seven days. Although described as a rally, this is not a race, but more like an extravagant week-long endurance road trip. The route changes each year, always starting and ending in various world-class cities across the globe.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept
Toyota doesn’t seem to agree with the electrification efforts of the world. The brand has not released many electric vehicles yet and is mostly focusing efforts on hybrids and hydrogen technology. The reason for this is that engineers believe that electric vehicles are not the answer yet as they cannot provide effective usability. The answer, according to Toyota, is hydrogen power which will enable electric cars to be charged quickly; therefore, eliminating range and charging issues. While we do agree with Toyota’s point of view, some people are worried that the brand will be left behind as most manufacturers are now deeply focused on new electric technology. To avoid such a situation and stay on track, Toyota engineers have developed a new Toyota electric car concept that will satisfy the needs of the current market. It is named the bZ Compact SUV, and it is here to excite us with its quirkiness.
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The BMW 3.0 CSL
BMW is commemorating the 50-year anniversary of its M performance brand, and to end the celebrations with a bang, it has released the M4 3.0 CSL. Based on the standard M4 CSL, the car packs lots of visual features that pay homage to the classic car that previously wore the badge, while also featuring state-of-the-art technology throughout. Let's explore the 10 most interesting facts about the 2023 BMW 3.0 CSL and whether they make it truly deserving of the classic moniker.
Top Speed
Spy Shots: An Early Look At The 2024 Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake
For years, enthusiasts have been clamoring over the lack of estates, wagons, shooting brakes, Avants, and any other alternatives to the SUV takeover of the market. While most companies in the United States refuse to bring over these models, the European market gets some seriously cool wagons. While not every brand offers such performance-oriented models, Mercedes-Benz has been especially prominent in developing wagon versions of their cars for certain markets, and any new one from them comes to the forefront of attention, including the CLA Shooting Brake.
Top Speed
What Makes The Old Land Rover Defender So Desirable?
The Land Rover Defender has roamed the roads and dirt roads of the world for decades. From the insane African heat to the breaking cold of Iceland. It is a vehicle that has provided unforgettable experiences to countless people thanks to its amazing and versatile platform. However, off-road isn’t the only place the Defender shines. Its classic looks have made it an icon that is at home both in the most expensive neighborhoods or in the middle of a farm. Very few vehicles have managed to achieve this. These include the Mercedes G-Wagon and the Jeep Wrangler. Let's remember the British legend by going over what made it so good and why people all over the world from cities to farms want one.
Top Speed
The Manhart MH5 GTR - When The BMW M5 CS Is Just Not Enough
Launched back in 2020, the M5 CS is currently the most powerful M5 in BMW's lineup. Things will change once the next generation M5 arrives with its 700-horsepower hybrid system, but for now, we should let the CS enjoy its supremacy. The model is powered by one of the most customizable V-8 engines on the market, so it was to be expected that over its short life span the M5 CS would receive a lot of attention from tuners. Manhart is the latest to try to add more power under the CS’ hood, and its new MH5 GTR unit is a proof of how much more power the V-8 can actually deliver.
Top Speed
Watch BMW’s Most Powerful Coupe Race The Brand’s Most-Powerful EV To The Quarter-Mile Mark
BMW "i" division’s newest and its most advanced SUV, the iX, is like a revolution. It is not just another luxury SUV from BMW, but a sleek-looking, high-tech SUV with many bespoke touches. However, if you want to add spirited driving to the mix, the range-topping iX M60 model is the best fit. Although it is the most potent electrified BMW to date, can it outperform the M8 Competition, the most potent ICE-powered BMW sports car (since the M5 CS is a limited edition car)? Folks from Carwow took the test to another level as they drag race both of them to see who’s the king of the hill.
Toyota and Lexus Remain the Most Reliable Car Brands, 2022 Consumer Reports Survey Shows
Unsurprisingly, Toyota and Lexus are tops in reliability. Here's how Consumer Reports determines its car reliability rankings and how the two brands snagged the top spots. The post Toyota and Lexus Remain the Most Reliable Car Brands, 2022 Consumer Reports Survey Shows appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
