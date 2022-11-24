Toyota doesn’t seem to agree with the electrification efforts of the world. The brand has not released many electric vehicles yet and is mostly focusing efforts on hybrids and hydrogen technology. The reason for this is that engineers believe that electric vehicles are not the answer yet as they cannot provide effective usability. The answer, according to Toyota, is hydrogen power which will enable electric cars to be charged quickly; therefore, eliminating range and charging issues. While we do agree with Toyota’s point of view, some people are worried that the brand will be left behind as most manufacturers are now deeply focused on new electric technology. To avoid such a situation and stay on track, Toyota engineers have developed a new Toyota electric car concept that will satisfy the needs of the current market. It is named the bZ Compact SUV, and it is here to excite us with its quirkiness.

11 HOURS AGO