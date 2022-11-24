ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

Uber driver shot after dropping off passenger, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot at early Sunday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 27 to investigate a reported gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Authorities looking for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating missing juvenile Abagail Cantrell. Officials say Abagail is 16-year-old white female. She has long brown hair, blue eyes and is known to wear glasses. She is 5'8" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
wnctimes.com

Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny

Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month

Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WLOS.com

Asheville man charged in crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been charged in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue earlier this month. Jason Dean Wyatt, 45, was on a bicycle traveling eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue about 10:17 p.m. Nov. 11 when he was hit by a vehicle near the Interstate 240 interchange. The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tcsonc.org

My Final Sheriff's Corner

Sixteen years ago, Transylvania County granted me the incredible opportunity to serve as its Sheriff. I was a young man with little more than a vision of taking our Sheriff’s Office to new heights. My vision was simple…to become a World Class Sheriff’s Office, serving our communities with Ethical, Character-Driven Leadership. The mission was clear. We needed to assemble a team committed to protecting the public, reducing the incident and fear of crime, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities. That team and I have worked diligently since then to live up to our motto of “doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reason.” We have strived to adhere to the Guiding Principles of Integrity, Professionalism, Fairness, and Respect and to live up to the reminder that the badge we wear is a symbol of the public’s faith so long as we stayed true to our Code of Ethics.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
FOX Carolina

Suspect accused of murdering 18-year-old to appear in court

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tommy Lee Long, one of the five suspects accused of murdering a 18-year-old, is set to appear in court Tuesday. The court appearance will decide if Long will take a plea or if the case will go to trial. Tommy Lee Long is charged with...
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
ENOREE, SC

