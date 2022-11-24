Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Uber driver shot after dropping off passenger, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a ride-share driver was shot at early Sunday morning in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to an area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 27 to investigate a reported gunshot wound.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
WLOS.com
Authorities looking for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating missing juvenile Abagail Cantrell. Officials say Abagail is 16-year-old white female. She has long brown hair, blue eyes and is known to wear glasses. She is 5'8" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
wnctimes.com
Arrests in "Round Three" by APD Targeting Larceny
Asheville -- November 27, 2022: The Asheville Police Department's third special operation this week to target theft and repeat offenders led to the filing of more. than a dozen charges. A small group of Asheville police officers and detectives offered to handle concerns from the locals in east Asheville. Ten...
Driver charged in crash which killed bicyclist in Asheville
Police have charged a man in connection with a crash which killed a bicyclist on November 11.
Former Upstate deputy to appear in court on assault charges
A former deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, who faces multiple charges including assault, is set to appear in court Monday.
Deputies searching for stolen vehicle, trailer in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a grand larceny case.
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
WLOS.com
Asheville man charged in crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man has been charged in a crash that killed a bicyclist on Patton Avenue earlier this month. Jason Dean Wyatt, 45, was on a bicycle traveling eastbound near the 870 block of Patton Avenue about 10:17 p.m. Nov. 11 when he was hit by a vehicle near the Interstate 240 interchange. The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene.
tcsonc.org
My Final Sheriff's Corner
Sixteen years ago, Transylvania County granted me the incredible opportunity to serve as its Sheriff. I was a young man with little more than a vision of taking our Sheriff’s Office to new heights. My vision was simple…to become a World Class Sheriff’s Office, serving our communities with Ethical, Character-Driven Leadership. The mission was clear. We needed to assemble a team committed to protecting the public, reducing the incident and fear of crime, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities. That team and I have worked diligently since then to live up to our motto of “doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reason.” We have strived to adhere to the Guiding Principles of Integrity, Professionalism, Fairness, and Respect and to live up to the reminder that the badge we wear is a symbol of the public’s faith so long as we stayed true to our Code of Ethics.
FOX Carolina
Man charged after ‘negligently discharged’ gun kills 14-year-old, deputies say
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old negligently discharged a gun and hit a 14-year-old the day after Thanksgiving. Deputies said on Nov. 25, they responded to Memory Lane in reference to a teen being shot. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the gun...
FOX Carolina
Haywood Co. officials responding to 150-acre Hurricane Ridge fire
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Emergency Services said officials are responding to a 150-acre fire in Pigsah National Forest. Officials said the 60-acre fire grew to a 150-acre fire on Monday, Nov. 28. The Hurricane Ridge fire, located near Harmon Den exit 7 off I-40 in...
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of murdering 18-year-old to appear in court
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tommy Lee Long, one of the five suspects accused of murdering a 18-year-old, is set to appear in court Tuesday. The court appearance will decide if Long will take a plea or if the case will go to trial. Tommy Lee Long is charged with...
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Set Off Bomb At Morganton WalMart
A Morganton man has been charged with threatening to set off a bomb at a WalMart store the day before Thanksgiving. 29-year old Tyler Matthew Elliott is charged with felony false report concerning a destructive device, according to the Morganton Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to the Morganton Walmart...
WYFF4.com
Asheville man turns himself in weeks after hitting, killing cyclist, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville man has turned himself in weeks after hitting a cyclist, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Bernie Chan Rogers, 26, of Asheville, turned himself in on Nov. 22 and was charged with death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and revoked driver's license.
FOX Carolina
4 separate crashes cause back up on I-85 in Cherokee Co., troopers say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said four separate crashes caused delays on I-85 on Sunday. According to troopers, the crashes started at around 11:56 a.m. on I-85 in Cherokee County, causing delays for about three hours. Highway Patrol said the first crash involved five vehicles...
2 more arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested two more people in connection with the death of Clarissa Winchester and her child.
WLOS.com
Smoke from wildfire 'exacerbating' traffic issues on I-40 in Haywood County, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency crews have been battling a wildfire in Haywood County since Wednesday. The U.S. Forest Service reports the Hurricane Ridge Fire is burning near Harmon Den, Exit 7 off I-40 on the Appalachian Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest. Cathy Dowd with the U.S. Forest...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
