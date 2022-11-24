ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Lycoris Recoil Director Shares Moment He Knew It Was a Hit

It’s been two months now since the end of Lycoris Recoil, one of Summer 2022’s surprise hits. But recently, Lycoris Recoil director Shingo Adachi talked about the moment when he knew the anime was a major hit. When the series aired, Febri released a series of interviews with...
epicstream.com

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Was Terrified To Make The Margot Robbie Movie; Realizes The Actor Was Perfect For Titular Role

There is no doubt that Margot Robbie has proven herself to be very versatile when it comes to shaping up for her roles. From Harley Quinn to Barbie, the actress gets transformed in a different light, matched with Greta Gerwig putting her own twist into the character and storyline. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as the director admits she was initially terrified of making Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie.
epicstream.com

Duffer Brothers Changed Stranger Things Season 5 Ending To Favor Fan Feedbacks On Season 4

Stranger Things Season 5 is expected to be the show’s finale, as confirmed previously by the Duffer Brothers themselves. While plot details are being kept under wraps, the showrunners did post a teaser title of Season 5 Episode 1, ‘The Crawl’, which surfaced Eddie Munson’s possible comeback, and many more fan theories surrounding Season 5 wrapping it all up. However, recently, the Duffer Brothers admit changing their initial storyline of Stranger Things Season 5 to favor fans’ feedbacks on their previous Season 4.
Exemplore

How To Make Friends With Your House Spirit

Lots of cultures have a concept of household spirits, and you can honor yours in a variety of ways. You can leave it offerings, build an altar, or even just talk to the genius loci of the place you call home. Yes—just like plants, apparently homes like to be talked to, as well. In this video, a woman explains how houses have spirits of their own, and they like a little attention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy