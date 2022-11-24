Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Formidable Portland takes on No. 12 Michigan State
The Portland Pilots have proven in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament, being held in their home city, that they’re not
Mel Tucker unsure if Michigan State would accept bowl invitation at 5-7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Michigan State had a pair of chances to secure its place in bowl season in the final two weeks of the regular season and let both opportunities pass it by. The Spartans finished the regular season Saturday with a 35-16 loss at Penn State, putting them at 5-7 and in an uncertain position.
Alabama Football Rises to No. 6 in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide moved up to sixth following its win over the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl.
impact89fm.org
The State – 11/28/22
Welcome back from Thanksgiving break! Today’s weather forecast is predicting mostly cloudy skies early which will become partly cloudy later in the day with a high of 42 degrees and a low of 33 degrees. Michigan State football’s season has officially come to an end in Happy Valley. Finishing...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Fight to the end and a frenzy
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – After rallying late in the season to win three of four games, Michigan State closed its schedule with back-to-back losses. The Spartans (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) followed a double-overtime loss at home to Indiana last week with a 35-16 defeat at No. 11 Penn State (10-2, 7-2) on Saturday in their regular season finale.
impact89fm.org
Spartans close out PKI with tight victory over Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. – In yet another game that came down to the final seconds, No. 12 Michigan State escaped the Chiles Center in Portland with a 78-77 win over the Portland Pilots. Junior point guard A.J. Hoggard led the Spartans with 12 points and nine assists to end the Phil Knight Invitational with a 2-1 record for MSU.
impact89fm.org
No. 12 Michigan State defeats Oregon in second game of Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. – Graduate senior forward Joey Hauser recorded an 18-point double-double to lead Michigan State to a 74-70 win over Oregon in the second game of the Phil Knight Invitational. On Thursday, the Spartans suffered a loss against No. 18 Alabama but were efficient in all aspects of...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh solidifies himself as a Wolverines legend with win over Buckeyes
Jim Harbaugh has become a dual-legend at Michigan. Following the No. 3-ranked Wolverines’ 45-23 win over the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Harbaugh should now be mentioned among the likes of Bo Schembechler, who went 5-4-1 against OSU during the 10-Year War from 1969-1978. Sure, Harbaugh has...
Five Takeaways: Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker lift Michigan State over Oregon
While the majority of its fanbase was sound asleep, No. 12 Michigan State played into the early morning hours and defeated Oregon, 74-70, on Day 2 of the Phil Knight Invitational. It was a nice bounce back for the Spartans, who fell to No. 18 Alabama on Thanksgiving night. Michigan...
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms one previously suspended player has been reinstated by Michigan State
Mel Tucker has updated the latest information regarding the status of one of the previously suspended Michigan State layers since Week 9. Tucker said that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones was reinstated to the team and practiced with the team as the Spartans prepared for the Week 13 road game versus No. 11 Penn State.
COLUMN: MSU's 5-7 season a sobering reminder of just how hard it is to win in college football
There isn't much for Michigan State's fanbase to be happy about after a 35-16 loss at the hands of Penn State to wrap up a 5-7 season.But roughly one year ago, the vibes in East Lansing were immaculate. In just his second year with the program, Head Coach Mel Tucker had his program at 10 regular season wins, including a signature win over a Michigan team that wound up in the College Football Playoff. His poor first-year showing could be excused considering the timing of his hiring, COVID-19 and the state of MSU's roster when he took over. Tucker and the Spartans...
Oregon men’s basketball center N’Faly Dante leaves game against Michigan State in concussion protocol
The injuries keep coming to Oregon. Center N’Faly Dante, UO’s leader in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, left Friday night’s game against No. 12 Michigan State midway through the first half and won’t return due to concussion protocol, according to a team spokesman. Dante (14.8 points,...
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl
Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
Meijer program raises $34K for Lansing Food Pantry
From Nov. 20-26, Meijer donated one meal for every purchase that included a Meijer product.
Comments / 0