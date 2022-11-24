Read full article on original website
Harry Styles stops concert and asks fans to step back preventing crowd crush
Harry Styles brought his Columbia concert to a halt after eight fans fainted during the gig in Bogota.This video shows the pop star asking his audience to all take a step away from the stage, beginning at the back, to stop crowd-crushing.After hearing fans say they’re “suffocating,” Styles said: “I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.“But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it’s warm.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mass shooting outside Mexico concert leaves ‘at least one dead’Harry Styles hit in eye after skittles thrown during Los Angeles concertRare albino squirrel spotted at National Mall in Washington, DC
