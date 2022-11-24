ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country.
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

UC-Berkeley can't use race in admissions. Is it a model for the country?

BERKELEY, Calif. - The University of California at Berkeley has labored to enroll more Black and Latino students in the quarter century since the state barred the consideration of race or ethnicity in its admissions. Still, those groups remain underrepresented at the renowned public university here on the eastern shore...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Why East San Jose Students Are Missing School

One East San Jose school district is looking at how post-pandemic challenges are contributing to students skipping school, as chronic absenteeism rises in the local education system. One out of five students in the East Side Union High School District were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, missing class...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Major Injury Traffic Collision Closes San Tomas Expressway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Muni Staffing Issues Could Cause Bus Delays

Riders of some SF Muni lines could experience longer wait times Monday morning. An advisory issued at 7:40 a.m. said that staffing issues could affect the L, 9R, 14R, 15X, 44 and 54 bus routes. The advisory from SF Muni said line adjustments were being made to minimize the impact...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Should Sj Appoint Councilmembers Or Hold A Special Election?

Two seats will soon be vacant on the San Jose City Council--and those in power are debating how to fill them. Matt Mahan, who represents District 10, is leaving the seat after winning his bid for San Jose mayor. District 8 Councilmember Sylvia Arenas is also leaving her post after winning the District 1 Santa Clara County supervisor seat. Both have different thoughts on how their replacements should be selected.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Roadwork Will Cause Disruptions Monday And Tuesday

The Capitola Police Department said Monday that roadwork will continue this week on Clares Street to implement traffic calming improvements. Clares Street will be affected from 40th Avenue to Derby Avenue from 2 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday. There will be limited or no access during the work...
CAPITOLA, CA
SFGate

1 Killed In Early Morning Car Wreck

A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

