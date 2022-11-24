BALTIMORE - A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday evening near the Express Carryout in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of E. North Avenue where they found the teen who had been shot in his thigh. An officer provided potentially life-saving treatment to the teen before medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police said a 41-year-old woman was found in the 1800 block of N. Chester Street after she was grazed by a bullet to her shoulder. She is expected to survive.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO