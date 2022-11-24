Read full article on original website
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Star Trek 4: Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He Dropped Out
The next film in the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek 4, has been something of a long journey. The film, which would be the 14th in the overall franchise and the fourth in the reboot series, has been in development in one iteration or another since 2015 and while it seemed like we might be getting close to the film becoming reality when it was set for a December 2023 release date, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule earlier this year. But well before this point there were scrapped scripts and other ideas for Star Trek 4, including one that would have seen Chris Hemsworth return as George Kirk. Hemsworth ultimately dropped out of that project and now, he's opening up about why that version of things didn't work out.
Black Panther 2 Deleted Shuri & Namor Romance Scenes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost included a romance plot between Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), according to editor Michael P. Shawver, though that plot was ultimately removed. In an interview with Newsweek (via The Direct) Shawver explained that a romance was discussed in an early cut before deciding against it and those more romantic elements — which were reportedly filmed — ended up scrapped from the final cut.
James McAvoy Reveals His Biggest Criticism of His X-Men Movies
X-Men Movies alumni James McAvoy is opening up about one of his biggest criticisms of the X-Men movies he starred in – which include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. In a new interview, McAvoy reflects fondly on his time playing X-Men founder and leader Charles Xavier; however, the one thing that McAvoy wishes the franchise had done differently? More time focused on Xavier and Magneto!
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet
Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.
First Cocaine Bear Poster Released
Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Strange World Star Breaks Silence on Film Bombing at Box Office
Disney's latest movie, Strange World, is now in theaters, but the film hasn't exactly performed to expectation at the box office. The animated film brought in a mere $18.6 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend, falling far short of the projected $30 million. Now, Gabrielle Union is weighing in on why she thinks the film bombed at the box office. Speaking with Variety at the Gotham Awards on Monday, Union — who voices Meridian Clade in the film — chalked the issue up to people being comfortable at home.
Star Trek: Janeway's Log Reveals Connection to Picard: "Jean-Luc Would've Never Forgiven Me"
Vice Admiral Janeway's log reveals a connection between her and another Star Trek captain, Jean-Luc Picard, that recent episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy threaten to strain. In Prodigy, Janeway is chasing after the USS Protostar and its young crew under the false belief that they stole the experimental ship from Capt. Chakotay. The Protostar crew want nothing more than to join Starfleet, but the experimental weapon that the Diviner place aboard the vessel prevents them from making contact without destroying Starfleet. To escape Janeway's pursuit in the U.S.S. Dauntless, the Prosotar heads into the Romulan Neutral Zone.
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Spider-Man 4: First Look at John Malkovich's Vulture Wings Revealed
What if Iron Man was a box office bomb? What if 20th Century Fox bought the film rights to more Marvel heroes? What if Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 was never cancelled? While comic book movie fans are enjoying the golden age of superhero projects right now, there are plenty of branch timelines out in the multiverse that would have drastically reshaped the landscape of Hollywood's capes and tights. One of the closest what if's comes in the form of the aforementioned Spider-Man 4, which was developed by director Sam Raimi for over a year before ultimately being scrapped.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
