Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo gets 3-year $225 million offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed an offer to play on into his 40s with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr ready to hand him a three year deal after the World Cup, according to CBS Sports sources. Ronaldo is a free agent following the termination of his contract with Manchester United...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’
A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
SB Nation
Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup
The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
Qatar authorities confiscate Brazilian fans' flag after mistaking Pernmbuco state colors for banned LGBTQ rainbow colors
Two Brazilian women had their home state's flag thrown to the ground and stepped on after a man misinterpreted it for an LGBTQ pride flag outside Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday. The shocking incident took place as World Cup fans were leaving the stadium following Saudi Arabia's miraculous 2-1...
Sporting News
Mexico loses Messi, Argentina game, and possibly FIFA World Cup knockout berth in a single moment
For a few perilous seconds, everyone in a green Mexico shirt lost track of Lionel Messi. The ball was to the right side of the field. He stood alone in the center, 25 feet removed from the goal. No El Tri defender noticed he was there. This is the same sort of high-risk behavior as climbing a sheer rock wall with no ropes.
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Watch: Lionel Messi Stunning Goal For Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022
Lionel Messi has produced a moment of magic to give Argentina the lead against Mexico in the World Cup, watch the goal here.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
President Jair Bolsonaro has dropped out of sight because he 'can't wear pants' due to a skin infection, Brazil's vice president says
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been keeping a very low profile since he lost the election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 30.
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
