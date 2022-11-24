ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Tete, LA

City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
BR Better Business Bureau offers tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau is offering tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday. The movement got started in 2012 as a way to encourage the public to help causes that were closest to their hearts. The Better Business Bureau said Giving Tuesday has helped to raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving around the world.
Group looks to send care packages to soldiers oversees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group called BR Soldier Outreach is working to send Christmas care packages to soldiers serving overseas. The group is hoping to send the packages to more than 200 soldiers stationed in South Korea. In order to make the mission happen, your help is needed.
Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. The folks over at Calandro’s Christmas Trees in Baton Rouge have been in business for more than 60 years. Since they opened the week of Nov. 21, Raymond Calandro...
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
LSP launches ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays’

GRAY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police announced Monday, Nov. 28 the launch of ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays.’ Authorities say the campaign is an effort to stop aggressive and impaired drivers before they can cause injury or harm to themselves or to others during the holidays.
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Focus Clubhouse is a membership community in Acadiana that supports people who are living with...
How to prevent a burn injury on Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For people making hot meals, you need to be careful. Doctors said cooking is the main cause of home fires any time of the year and is also very common on Thanksgiving. Since there is a higher risk of injury and death from kitchen fires during the holiday, we talked to an expert about prevention.
WBRSO Christmas Crusade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office is looking for toys and clothes to give to families in need for the holiday season. Deputies at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are putting on their annual Christmas Crusade Toy drive, and they need all the help they can get to make sure every family has something under the tree.
Cracklin cookng, hot air balloons highlight Boucherie and Balloon Festival's return to Sorrento

The festival that celebrates the south Louisiana tradition of a boucherie is returning to the site where it all began 40 years ago. After moving away from its original site at 9690 Airline Highway several years ago and a two-year delay due to first COVID-19 and then a hurricane, the Sorrento Boucherie Festival, now known as the Boucherie and Balloon Festival, is set for Friday through Sunday. The festival includes hot air balloon glows, flyovers and tethered rides; and cracklin and jambalaya cook-offs; fireworks; carnival rides, live music; and plenty of shopping.
Last minute shoppers flock to store day before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving 2022 is almost here, and the closer people get to sticking the turkey in the oven and turning on the stove, the more customers flood grocery stores. Calandro’s Supermarket manager Blaise Calandro III says, “The lead up to Thanksgiving and Christmas are always the...
Missing man with Dementia found safe, authorities say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a missing man with Dementia has been found safe. Officials said that Paul Pearson, 54, went missing on Sunday, Nov. 27, after he was captured on surveillance video at an apartment complex around 1:09 p.m.
Student well-being night planned in Ascension Parish

Geismar, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School System is planning to host a student well-being event on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officials said the event will take place at the Dutchtown High School cafeteria located at 13165 LA73. All middle and high school students in the Ascension Parish School System are encouraged to attend between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Heart of Louisiana: Traditional Music

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Students at one Louisiana university are able to study Cajun fiddle, the accordion, and even learn how to sing Cajun French songs, and get a degree in it. It’s called ‘traditional music,’ and you can hear the music as you walk down the hall at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
