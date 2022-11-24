Read full article on original website
Related
H.S. Basketball: Royals front and center at Coaches vs. Cancer event
SCRANTON – Five days before they play their first game of the upcoming season and more than eight months since they were the last Distri
Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard makes winning 3-pointer at buzzer
Andrew Nembhard hits a buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing and the Indiana Pacers rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115. Nembhard's fourth 3 gave him 12 points as Indiana came back from a 17-point deficit. "It felt good coming off my fingers, that's for sure," the rookie told Bally Sports Indiana...
Scorebook Live
Wynne football coach Van Paschal not returning
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones WYNNE – The Wynne School District board voted in a hearing Monday night to reassign football coach Van Paschal and not renew his contract after the school year. However, before the board could render a decision, the veteran coach told a large ...
Imani Christian transfers eligible for basketball season after PIAA overturns WPIAL decisions
Imani Christian transfers Robert Sledge and Kylan Holmes are now eligible to play basketball this winter after the PIAA overturned earlier decisions by the WPIAL. The two had appeal hearings Monday. “They were so excited and I understand why,” Imani Christian athletic director Cliff Simon said. “Both had legitimate reason...
Comments / 0