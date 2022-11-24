Andrew Nembhard hits a buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing and the Indiana Pacers rally to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-115. Nembhard's fourth 3 gave him 12 points as Indiana came back from a 17-point deficit. "It felt good coming off my fingers, that's for sure," the rookie told Bally Sports Indiana...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO