Ocean City, MD

Cape Gazette

Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!

Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Dispatch

Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs

OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3

The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala

Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup

SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
SALISBURY, MD
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County

The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28

CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Pre-Thanksgiving Day crashes snarl Lewes-area traffic

Three crashes in quick succession the day before Thanksgiving snarled Lewes-area traffic. The first call came in at 12:35 p.m. with a report of entrapment following a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Janice Road. The second call came in at 12:45 p.m. on Route 9 near Brimming Horn Meadery, and the third call came in six minutes later at the intersection of Route 9 and Church Street.
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village opening delayed

The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, DE
coastalstylemag.com

WOODY’S DEWEY BEACH

The Eastern Shore is known far and wide for its delicious crab cakes — and for. good reason. For eight consecutive years, Coastal Style readers have voted Woody’s. Dewey Beach as the best place to enjoy this specialty in Sussex County. People come. from all over the state...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man

CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD

