WBOC
Somerset County's First Private Liquor License Business Now Up and Running
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Mahesh Brahmbhatt, better known as "Junior" has long sold beer and wine at his Princess Anne business. But now for the first time in Somerset County, he's selling liquor under a private liquor license. "I started selling wine and beer then they passed the law to...
Cape Gazette
Rare Ocean Block Cottage in The Pines!
Rare ocean block cottage on one of the best avenues in The Pines. This charming 3-bedroom, 3-bath cottage has a bright, open and airy floorplan with multiple spaces for entertaining. The huge sunroom is 30 feet long and opens to the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The living room opens to a rear porch overlooking a slate patio with tranquil views of Henlopen Acres. One-level living with an ensuite master and two additional beds and baths. The lot offers the ultimate in privacy bounded on two sides by the Henlopen Acres bridle path and mature landscaping. Ideally located close to the beach, Gordon's Pond bike trail, and downtown Rehoboth's popular shops and restaurants. A perfect home to start your beach memories, or an ideal lot to build your new dream home.
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
Grass Roots Rescue hosts Heels & Hooch Gala
Grass Roots Rescue held its fourth annual fundraising gala Nov. 19 at the Atlantic Sands in Rehoboth Beach. Heels & Hooch Gala: The Masquerade benefitted the animals of Grass Roots Rescue, a Delaware-based animal rescue. Music by DJ Hype Martinez, dancing, silent and live auctions, door prizes, a cash bar...
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
Cape Gazette
CHEER senior gift donation drop-off begins Nov. 28
CHEER Meals on Wheels is seeking gift donations for seniors for its Operation Christmas CHEER program. Donations will be accepted from Monday, Nov. 28 to Monday, Dec. 19, at any CHEER Center in Sussex County. On Christmas morning, volunteers deliver a complete roast turkey dinner, a poinsettia and a Christmas...
WBOC
Seaford Holiday Light Display Ends After 25 Years, Family Looking to Pass It On
SEAFORD, Del. -- After welcoming visitors into their wondrous home light display and serving the Seaford community every holiday season for a quarter of a century, Kenna Nethken and his wife Cheryl Webster are hanging up the lights for good. Catherine Shufelt remembers coming home for winter break when she...
Cape Gazette
Pre-Thanksgiving Day crashes snarl Lewes-area traffic
Three crashes in quick succession the day before Thanksgiving snarled Lewes-area traffic. The first call came in at 12:35 p.m. with a report of entrapment following a crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Janice Road. The second call came in at 12:45 p.m. on Route 9 near Brimming Horn Meadery, and the third call came in six minutes later at the intersection of Route 9 and Church Street.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING LAUREL WOMAN – OTAJAA CAREY (18)
(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Otajaa Carey (18) of Laurel. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, Otajaa was visiting a friend’s residence in the community of Edgemoor Gardens – Wilmington. While on scene Otajaa made comments that caused concern for her welfare. Otajaa then fled from the residence. Officers responded to the scene however, all efforts to locate and contact Otajaa have been unsuccessful.
delawarepublic.org
New Sussex County Substation looks to improve reliability for Delaware Delaware Electric Cooperative customers
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new $4.4 million substation in Sussex County. The Dorey Substation went on line late last month, providing power to an estimated 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area. “This was an old switching station that previously provided power to one of our transmission...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
WMDT.com
11-year-old hero speaks out after saving little sister from Salisbury fire
SALISBURY, Md. – An 11-year-old is being called a hero this holiday season after he saved his two-year-old sister from a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening in Salisbury. Keishuana Banks says the one thing she’s most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day is to have her children alive...
coastalstylemag.com
WOODY’S DEWEY BEACH
The Eastern Shore is known far and wide for its delicious crab cakes — and for. good reason. For eight consecutive years, Coastal Style readers have voted Woody’s. Dewey Beach as the best place to enjoy this specialty in Sussex County. People come. from all over the state...
WMDT.com
Coast Guard search underway for missing 60-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, Md-Coast Guard crews along with Maryland Natural Resources Police and Talbot County Fire-Rescue are currently searching for a 60-year-old male last seen wearing a red jacket or hoodie and blue jeans. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Coast Guard watch standers were notified that the man did not return home from...
