ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

EV SPAC Faraday Future ousts its CEO

The board fired its CEO Carsten Breitfeld, according to a regulatory filing posted Monday after the markets closed. Brietfeld, who was the former co-founder of failed EV startup Byton, took the leadership role at Faraday Future in September 2019. The board said Monday it appointed Xuefeng Chen, a former and...
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
traveltomorrow.com

France tightens border controls with Italy after diplomatic spat over EU’s migrant distribution

Border controls between France and Italy have become tighter after a diplomatic spat over the distribution of migrants arriving from Africa. On Sunday November 13th, long lines formed at northern Italy’s border crossings with France. Dozens of migrants slept on mattresses under a highway overpass, a number that could increase as French authorities crack down on the crossings.
TechCrunch

Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly

London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
Reuters

Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
TechCrunch

AWS launches Graviton3E, its new Arm-based chip for HPC workloads

These new chips will obviously power new AWS EC2 instance types, starting with the logically dubbed Hpc7G. This new instance type will come in a variety of sizes, with up to 64 vCPUs and 128 GiB of memory. It’ll take until early 2023 before these instances become available, though. For more network-intensive workloads, AWS is also launching a new Graviton 3E instance type (c7gn).
TechCrunch

Seedstars Capital launches to support new fund managers around the world

Seedstars Group co-founder and Seedstars Capital managing partner Michael Weber and Seedstars Capital partner Benjamin Langer told TechCrunch in an email that “Seedstars’ mission is to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.” Over the past decade, it has supported various stakeholders, mostly tech entrepreneurs, through entrepreneurial programs.
TechCrunch

AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge

Matt Garman, AWS’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing and Global Services, notes that giving customers control over their data has always been a priority for AWS, but with constantly shifting and evolving legal requirements, managing all of this has become increasingly complex. “In many places around the world,...
TechCrunch

Google, Microsoft-backed VerSe Innovation cuts 5% of workforce, reduces salaries

The Bengaluru-based startup informed impacted employees on Friday and separately held a town hall meeting on Monday where it announced pay cuts to its remaining staff, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. It’s a major turn for VerSe Innovation, which is backed by the likes of Google and Microsoft...
TechCrunch

Southeast Asia insurtech Igloo increases its Series B to $46M

The newest round was led by the InsuResilience Investment Fund II, which was launched by the German development bank KfW for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and is managed by impact investor BlueOrchard. Other lead investors were the Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), FinnFund, La Maison and returning investors Cathay Innovation.
WWD

China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Investment, consumption and export are the “three driving forces” of economic growth. In November, a crucial month for the fashion industry, the major industry events also reflect the future of the sector in China: the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), a global economic and trade event to promote high-quality development; the “Double Eleven Shopping Festival” that is responsible for most of the KPIs of many fashion brands throughout the year, and the investment projects completed in the industry. All of these mapped China’s attitude and initiatives in dealing with the current complex environment, one filled with uncertainties: global inflation,...
AFP

World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium

Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the centre of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco's shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar. The police there also resorted to water cannon. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy