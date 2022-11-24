Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
EV SPAC Faraday Future ousts its CEO
The board fired its CEO Carsten Breitfeld, according to a regulatory filing posted Monday after the markets closed. Brietfeld, who was the former co-founder of failed EV startup Byton, took the leadership role at Faraday Future in September 2019. The board said Monday it appointed Xuefeng Chen, a former and...
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
CNBC
Russia relaunches Soviet-era Moskvich car brand using a former Renault plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
China Factories Flooding Into the Americas | Opinion
As a result of COVID and other reasons, China's export-oriented factories in recent months have been operating well below capacity.
Italy cash payments plan breaks spirit of EU accord, expert says
ROME, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A proposal in Italy's draft budget is not in line with its previous commitments to incentivise electronic payments as a way to boost tax compliance, according to a former Italian Treasury official who helped negotiate the accords.
traveltomorrow.com
France tightens border controls with Italy after diplomatic spat over EU’s migrant distribution
Border controls between France and Italy have become tighter after a diplomatic spat over the distribution of migrants arriving from Africa. On Sunday November 13th, long lines formed at northern Italy’s border crossings with France. Dozens of migrants slept on mattresses under a highway overpass, a number that could increase as French authorities crack down on the crossings.
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
Germany's Scholz 'surprised' by companies' China dependence
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday.
TechCrunch
AWS launches Graviton3E, its new Arm-based chip for HPC workloads
These new chips will obviously power new AWS EC2 instance types, starting with the logically dubbed Hpc7G. This new instance type will come in a variety of sizes, with up to 64 vCPUs and 128 GiB of memory. It’ll take until early 2023 before these instances become available, though. For more network-intensive workloads, AWS is also launching a new Graviton 3E instance type (c7gn).
TechCrunch
Seedstars Capital launches to support new fund managers around the world
Seedstars Group co-founder and Seedstars Capital managing partner Michael Weber and Seedstars Capital partner Benjamin Langer told TechCrunch in an email that “Seedstars’ mission is to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.” Over the past decade, it has supported various stakeholders, mostly tech entrepreneurs, through entrepreneurial programs.
TechCrunch
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge
Matt Garman, AWS’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing and Global Services, notes that giving customers control over their data has always been a priority for AWS, but with constantly shifting and evolving legal requirements, managing all of this has become increasingly complex. “In many places around the world,...
France, Germany urge firm response to U.S. inflation law
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany sought on Tuesday to pave over differences on economic policy with ministers saying they agreed Europe needed a strong response to the U.S. administration’s plans for government support for some American industries.
TechCrunch
Google, Microsoft-backed VerSe Innovation cuts 5% of workforce, reduces salaries
The Bengaluru-based startup informed impacted employees on Friday and separately held a town hall meeting on Monday where it announced pay cuts to its remaining staff, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. It’s a major turn for VerSe Innovation, which is backed by the likes of Google and Microsoft...
TechCrunch
Southeast Asia insurtech Igloo increases its Series B to $46M
The newest round was led by the InsuResilience Investment Fund II, which was launched by the German development bank KfW for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and is managed by impact investor BlueOrchard. Other lead investors were the Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), FinnFund, La Maison and returning investors Cathay Innovation.
UK says 50 recently arrived migrants found with diphtheria
British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum seekers
China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed
Investment, consumption and export are the “three driving forces” of economic growth. In November, a crucial month for the fashion industry, the major industry events also reflect the future of the sector in China: the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), a global economic and trade event to promote high-quality development; the “Double Eleven Shopping Festival” that is responsible for most of the KPIs of many fashion brands throughout the year, and the investment projects completed in the industry. All of these mapped China’s attitude and initiatives in dealing with the current complex environment, one filled with uncertainties: global inflation,...
World Cup riots in Brussels after Morocco beat Belgium
Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc to the centre of Brussels on Sunday following Morocco's shock 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar. The police there also resorted to water cannon.
