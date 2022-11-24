Read full article on original website
Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
One of the Most Beloved Christmas Stories Came From the Mind of an Illinois Dad
The story of a young reindeer named Rudolph (and his very shiny nose) is known by millions of people of all ages all around the world. Have you ever wondered where that tale came from - what mind created such a beloved character? Would you believe some fella from Illinois came up with it? It seems unlikely, but it's true.
Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday
Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
See Inside a 176-Year-Old Missouri Castle You Really Can Stay In
Did you know that a 176-year-old castle on a countryside in Missouri is awaiting your arrival on horseback? OK, so you can drive there, too...but it really is a castle in Missouri that you can stay in and I have pics to prove it. I found this regal castle on...
How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes
CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
Rainfall Reports Across Central Illinois from Saturday Night and Sunday Morning
Some heavy showers swept through the area overnight Saturday and stuck around through Sunday Morning. When the dust settled, some folks ended up with close to 2 inches! With drought/dry conditions expanding here over the last several weeks, this rain was what we needed to slow things down and get some moisture back in the […]
timestribunenews.com
Pet of the week: Meet Tripsy
Tripsy is very cute and loving and loves to cuddle, play by herself, and sit at the window. She has quite a range of meows and squeaks, so she’s a talkative girl. Her food is prescription, but she gobbles it up. She does get along with other cats! Tripsy is on a special diet, up to date on vaccines, and spayed. If you are interested in adopting Tripsy, please go to our website at partnersforpetsil.org and fill out an online application.
Illinois Business Journal
IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grant recipients
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently announced projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program, which supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program comes from...
Missouri, Illinois get ‘D’ grades in national report over preterm births
March of Dimes, a national nonprofit that advocates for and educates on infant health, released its 2022 report card earlier this month. Missouri and Illinois both received "D" grades in that report over preterm birth rates.
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
1 Tiny Town Holds the Missouri Record for Hottest & Coldest Temps
There is one tiny Missouri town that can claim something that very few can. It is the record holder for both the hottest and coldest temperature ever recorded in the Show Me State. I found this interesting factoid on the University of Missouri Climate Center website. It documents many of...
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
One Way To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In Illinois This Winter
If you want to prevent your car from being stolen, then avoid doing this during the winter in Illinois. My dad grew up in Chicago. Even back in those days, there was a lot of crime. He learned from an early age how to prevent his things from being stolen. He shared that helpful advice with me.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
Illinois Business Journal
Next stakeholder workshop Nov. 29 on implementing Illinois EV infrastructure plan
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the next stakeholder meeting on implementing the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan. This virtual stakeholder workshop will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Based on feedback from previous stakeholder meetings, the upcoming workshop will be focused on...
And the most popular Christmas movie in Missouri is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
Dramatic Video Shows Illinois Police Rescue Child from Icy Pond
If you've never learned the lesson that you don't play on an icy pond, this should be a teachable moment. There's new dramatic video showing Illinois police rescuing a child and an adult that tried to save them from a frozen pond. There are actually multiple reports from different locations...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Offers Simulator For Law Enforcement Training
Illinois State Police have expanded access to a new simulator that helps train police to make quick and accurate decisions on use-of-force. There are now four of the Multiple Interactive Learning Objective simulators… known as MILO… located around the state, including one in Springfield. The devices have hundreds...
advantagenews.com
Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case
A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on Box's apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months.
Central Illinois Proud
Rainfall Forecast: Widespread rain headed to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system currently bringing heavy rain and snow to Texas and New Mexico is set to bring much needed rain to Central Illinois Saturday night and Sunday. While Saturday will remain dry during the day, clouds are expected to gradually increase across the...
