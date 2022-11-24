Tripsy is very cute and loving and loves to cuddle, play by herself, and sit at the window. She has quite a range of meows and squeaks, so she’s a talkative girl. Her food is prescription, but she gobbles it up. She does get along with other cats! Tripsy is on a special diet, up to date on vaccines, and spayed. If you are interested in adopting Tripsy, please go to our website at partnersforpetsil.org and fill out an online application.

TROY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO