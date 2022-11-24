ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCIA

Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday

Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
My 1053 WJLT

How to Get a Free Christmas Tree at Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes

CHRISTMAS TREE SEASON -- THE REAL KIND. And, of course, you can't drive too many blocks ANYWHERE without seeing Christmas trees for sale or Christmas tree farms. If you haven't already put your Christmas tree up--perhaps because you DO want a real one and are waiting for the right time--you might want to take a road trip to Land Between the Lakes. Oh, and get ready to put in the work.
KENTUCKY STATE
timestribunenews.com

Pet of the week: Meet Tripsy

Tripsy is very cute and loving and loves to cuddle, play by herself, and sit at the window. She has quite a range of meows and squeaks, so she’s a talkative girl. Her food is prescription, but she gobbles it up. She does get along with other cats! Tripsy is on a special diet, up to date on vaccines, and spayed. If you are interested in adopting Tripsy, please go to our website at partnersforpetsil.org and fill out an online application.
TROY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grant recipients

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently announced projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program, which supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program comes from...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Secretary of State starting disability parking stings

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Next stakeholder workshop Nov. 29 on implementing Illinois EV infrastructure plan

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the next stakeholder meeting on implementing the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan. This virtual stakeholder workshop will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Based on feedback from previous stakeholder meetings, the upcoming workshop will be focused on...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Offers Simulator For Law Enforcement Training

Illinois State Police have expanded access to a new simulator that helps train police to make quick and accurate decisions on use-of-force. There are now four of the Multiple Interactive Learning Objective simulators… known as MILO… located around the state, including one in Springfield. The devices have hundreds...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois Supreme Court considers if stoop is public place in assault case

A case about what constitutes public property where an assault occurs is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case of Illinois vs. Vonzell Whitehead revolves around a physical altercation that took place on a porch of a Lake County apartment building in 2019. After a verbal altercation, Whitehead allegedly assaulted Steven Box with Box's cane on Box's apartment's stoop. Whitehead was found guilty of two counts of aggravated battery in a place of public accommodation and in 2020 was sentenced to 42 months.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

