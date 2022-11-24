Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Will Smith Opens Up About the Slap on ‘The Daily Show’: “Hurt People Hurt People”
Will Smith made his return to late-night television on Monday when he appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock on the Dolby Theatre stage at this year’s Oscars. When Noah asked the Academy Award winner about his journey in the months since the slap incident, Smith began by saying that it was “a horrific night.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTyler Perry Sets 4-Movie Deal at AmazonKim Kardashian "Disgusted and Outraged" by Balenciaga Holiday Campaign'Glass Onion' Box Office: How the 'Knives Out' Sequel Left Tens of Millions on the Table “[There are] many...
ComicBook
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
ComicBook
First Cocaine Bear Poster Released
Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
Black Panther 2 Deleted Shuri & Namor Romance Scenes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever almost included a romance plot between Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta), according to editor Michael P. Shawver, though that plot was ultimately removed. In an interview with Newsweek (via The Direct) Shawver explained that a romance was discussed in an early cut before deciding against it and those more romantic elements — which were reportedly filmed — ended up scrapped from the final cut.
ComicBook
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
ComicBook
Smallville Alum Tom Welling Joins The Winchesters in New Photos
The CW has released photos for "Reflections", the upcoming seventh episode of The Winchester's first season and the photos are giving us our first look at Smallville alum Tom Welling as Samuel Campbell. As was announced back in October, Welling is playing the father of Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), making him the future grandfather of Sam and Dean Winchester. The character was originally played on Supernatural by Mitch Pileggi. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, December 6th.
ComicBook
James McAvoy Reveals His Biggest Criticism of His X-Men Movies
X-Men Movies alumni James McAvoy is opening up about one of his biggest criticisms of the X-Men movies he starred in – which include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. In a new interview, McAvoy reflects fondly on his time playing X-Men founder and leader Charles Xavier; however, the one thing that McAvoy wishes the franchise had done differently? More time focused on Xavier and Magneto!
ComicBook
Strange World Star Breaks Silence on Film Bombing at Box Office
Disney's latest movie, Strange World, is now in theaters, but the film hasn't exactly performed to expectation at the box office. The animated film brought in a mere $18.6 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend, falling far short of the projected $30 million. Now, Gabrielle Union is weighing in on why she thinks the film bombed at the box office. Speaking with Variety at the Gotham Awards on Monday, Union — who voices Meridian Clade in the film — chalked the issue up to people being comfortable at home.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumor Heats Up for Major Marvel Hero's Debut
Chatter of White Tiger's seemingly imminent Marvel Cinematic Universe arrival is dominating the internet. Earlier in the month, rumors quickly spread suggesting the totem-wielding vigilante would be making her live-action debut during the events of Daredevil: Born Again. Now, one major piece of the rumor pie says that not only will White Tiger make her debut, but have a major role throughout the record-setting series. The latest comes from @DanielRPK, a part of the online circle stoking the speculation. After similar speculation from Murphy's Multiverse earlier this month, the rumor seems to be growing into something more.
ComicBook
James McAvoy Reveals If Marvel Has Called Him to Join MCU's X-Men
James McAvoy, who played Professor X in the X-Men prequel trilogy, is remaining guarded about a possible return to the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Patrick Stewart's return as Professor X and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the news that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 has opened the gates to any and all members of the original X-Men franchise's cast to reprise their roles in Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot of the property. But McAvoy claims he hasn't been contacted by Kevin Feige or anyone at the studio about the possibility. Though, truthfully, would he admit if they had?
ComicBook
New Disney Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The holiday movie season is officially here with the Thanksgiving weekend seeing people head to theaters, but while Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney's latest film, Strange World, can't say the same. The new film from Disney Animation, which was projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday, according to The Wrap. That's currently less than a previous Disney film that bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving in 2002, Treasure Planet which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had budget of $120-130 million.
ComicBook
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Crosses Major Milestone at Global Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever passed another big milestone at the box office this weekend. The Marvel Studios sequel rolled past $600 million globally and now sits as the 7th biggest film of the year. Just ahead of it is Thor: Love and Thunder, but the Wakandan adventure is poised to overtake it and a number of other features in the franchise. It's not a stretch to believe that the Black Panther sequel could pass Iron Man 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Thor: The Dark World and Doctor Strange, which all come in under $700 million. Ryan Coogler's epic has poised itself to be the second most successful MCU Phase 4 movie behind Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unfortunately for the studio, not releasing in China likely hurt its ability to get to $1 billion faster. But, that might not end up mattering as the numbers continue in a strong direction as Avatar: The Way of Water looms at the end of the year. For a sequel without the lead star of the first movie, this is a big deal for Marvel Studios and the state of the MCU headed into Phase 5.
Comments / 0