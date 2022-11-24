ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, OK

Fire marshal investigates Commerce fire; person found dead

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CjV6_0jMko14O00

COMMERCE, Okla. – Authorities respond to a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma, and say there was a fatality.

According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals and Commerce police responded to the house fire.

It happened this morning on Maple Street.

Judah Sheppard, a Fire Marshal Agent with the State of Oklahoma, says they continue investigating the cause of the fire. However, at this point, they don’t suspect any criminal or foul play cause.

The Commerce Police Department says they are still in the process of notifying all of the family members, so they are not releasing the name at this time.

(Stay with KOAM for the latest on this and other breaking news.)

SEPARATE MESSAGE FROM FIRE MARSHAL AGENT SHEPPARD

Sheppard says as they investigate fires in the cold season, they want to continue sending a message to residents. We want to reiterate that this is a message fire officials give every day, and is not related to any particular fire.

If you’re using a fireplace in your home, make sure it’s cleaned and properly inspected before you use it.

Make sure you use space heaters properly. If you leave your home, make sure it’s off.

Fire officials also say you should have smoke detectors in your house. Make sure they’re working. Test them often.

( Local fire department hosts fire prevention and safety demonstration for public viewing )

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

BREAKING UPDATE: Double homicide confirmed in Baxter shooting

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Multiple agencies are investigating a double homicide in Baxter Springs today (11/28). Around 2:44 p.m., Baxter Springs Police received a call about gunshots fired inside a home in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived they found three wounded victims and rendered aid...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

BREAKING: Sheriff confirms shooting in Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A shooting is under investigation in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has confirmed a shooting has occurred. Baxter Springs Police Department is handling the investigation. Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office has been called to assist the scene. We have a crew on...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
kggfradio.com

Woman Dies in Commerce, OK House Fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma. The fire started around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The name of the victim has not been released as the Commerce Police Department is still in the process of notifying family members. The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire, which has not been determined at this time, although they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.
COMMERCE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: second-degree murder, Cyber Monday

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A judge sentences a Coffeyville, Kansas man for second-degree murder. Donald Collins gets 18 years in prison for the death of 50-year-old Nina Lee of Coffeyville back in February 2020. That’s when Lee was found dead at a Parsons Kansas motel. Authorities were called there for a report of a potential overdose, but an autopsy indicated there was foul play.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Inmates build and install Blessing Box for Galena Church

GALENA, Kan. — This week trusted inmates serving time in the county jail assisted the install of a Blessing Box at First Baptist Church, 7th and Euclid. The Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office special program, Inmate Work Detail, allows trusted inmates to work outside the jail under supervision. Inmates previously had built a Blessing Box and painted it. This week...
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Commerce Thanksgiving Day fire claims life of elderly woman

COMMERCE, Okla. – An elderly woman died in a Thanksgiving Day fire, the state Fire Marshal’s office confirmed on Friday. The woman’s name has not been released. Judah Sheppard, State Fire Marshal supervisor said her identity will be released pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.
COMMERCE, OK
kggfradio.com

New Bike Path Coming to Montgomery County

A new bike path is coming to Montgomery County. Public Works Coordinator Jim Wright says that the county will only be responsible for the maintaining of the path, and not the construction or funding. The path has been a main topic of discussion at Montgomery County commissioner meetings over the entire month of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Candlelight vigil in Mercy Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — The “JOMO Pride” group took time this evening to remember the victims of the tragic “Club Q” shooting in Colorado Springs. A few dozen gathered under the pavilion at “Mercy Park” tonight for a candlelight vigil. It’s a way to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police set perimeter to locate man who fled car stop

JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Friday evening, November 25, 2022 reports of numerous Joplin Police officers setting a perimeter near 20th and S. Connecticut Ave. KOAM’s Shannon Becker learned on scene it was a car stop where a male fled vehicle. Red box marks general area set for second perimeter near Parr Hill Park. Screenshot Google Maps. Sgt Thomas Bowin of...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

How to have leaves collected in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you haven’t already raked your leaves to the curb – now’s the time. Weather permitting, the “City of Joplin” will begin its annual “Residential Leaf Pick-Up Program” Monday. Two crews will start picking up leaves in outlying areas,...
JOPLIN, MO
St. Joseph Post

SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck

NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
SENECA, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Former officer is charged in thefts

Shoplifting charges are pending on a former Galena School Resource officer for thefts at a Miami, Oklahoma Walmart store. According to police reports, Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, was cited November 17 and 18 by Miami Police officers for larceny, shoplifting and theft He was placed on administrative leave on Monday and dismissed from his position as a Galena school resource officer on Tuesday…
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Damage to Grove city sculpture, cost of damage unknown

GROVE, Okla. – Two signs with unknown meanings were left as possible calling cards on a Grove statue that was vandalized. An American Bald Eagle wooden sculpture was spray painted black on Friday night or early Saturday morning, said Craig Criger, Grove Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. Criger said...
GROVE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy