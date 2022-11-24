Fire marshal investigates Commerce fire; person found dead

COMMERCE, Okla. – Authorities respond to a house fire in Commerce, Oklahoma, and say there was a fatality.

According to the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, marshals and Commerce police responded to the house fire.

It happened this morning on Maple Street.

Judah Sheppard, a Fire Marshal Agent with the State of Oklahoma, says they continue investigating the cause of the fire. However, at this point, they don’t suspect any criminal or foul play cause.

The Commerce Police Department says they are still in the process of notifying all of the family members, so they are not releasing the name at this time.

SEPARATE MESSAGE FROM FIRE MARSHAL AGENT SHEPPARD

Sheppard says as they investigate fires in the cold season, they want to continue sending a message to residents. We want to reiterate that this is a message fire officials give every day, and is not related to any particular fire.

If you’re using a fireplace in your home, make sure it’s cleaned and properly inspected before you use it.

Make sure you use space heaters properly. If you leave your home, make sure it’s off.

Fire officials also say you should have smoke detectors in your house. Make sure they’re working. Test them often.

