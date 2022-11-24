Julian Phillips stars to lift Tennessee basketball over USC in Battle 4 Atlantis in overtime

Julian Phillips inhaled deeply at the free-throw line.

The Tennessee basketball guard had done it all for Vols: scoring, rebounding and guarding against USC. He swished the first and bounced the second in, putting UT ahead by two. He had 25 points and he had done enough.

"He’s got a fire in that belly," Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "He does. You may not think so because he’s pretty calm looking when he’s out there, but he’s a high-level competitor and he hasn’t flinched."

Phillips starred for the No. 22 Vols (4-2), who advanced to the Battle 4 Atlantis title game with a 73-66 overtime win against USC (4-2) on Thursday in the Bahamas. Phillips had eight rebounds, including four offensive, in a team-high 38 minutes.

The Vols blitzed the Trojans late in regulation and overtime, allowing four points in the final 8:21.

Julian Phillips is growing quickly

Barnes felt like Phillips took "big steps" in Tennessee's 71-45 win against Butler. He took more against USC.

"He is an impact player from the fact that he can impact the game in so many ways," Barnes said.

The Vols freshman had 13 first-half points, getting to the line and settling into the middle of the USC defense. He also hit an early 3-pointer. The five-star prospect looked comfortable rebounding and came up with multiple loose balls in the second half as his game continues to progress.

"He is seeing his opportunity every day to get better and better," forward Olivier Nkamhoua said.

Tennessee got big-time play from its guards defensively

Santiago Vescovi faked a 3-pointer and stepped to his left, burying a wing bucket in overtime to put the Vols ahead 69-66. It proved to be the winning shot, but Barnes wasn't focused on the offense. He lauded the way Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler guarded against the Trojans, calling Vescovi the most valuable player.

"His defense, the tone he set for us," Barnes said. "And Zakai Zeigler. Those two guys, defensively, they just keep us in games. When we need a big shot, one of those guys will come with it."

UT forced six turnovers in overtime among the 20 that it forced and turned into 25 points.

The pair of guards struggled offensively, shooting 4-for-19 from the field and 1-for-11 on 3-pointers. Vescovi made the one that counted.

Josiah-Jordan James did not play again

Josiah-Jordan James went through warmups Thursday but did not play for the second straight game. James did not play against Butler on Wednesday due to knee soreness. He remains day-to-day.

James leads UT with 13.7 points and 6 rebounds per game. He had an offseason knee procedure that limited him through the preseason. James has played 23.3 minutes per game through three games.

Up next

Tennessee faces Kansas in the championship game Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

