ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink

There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
AKRON, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
Cleveland.com

Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy