Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating RinkTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
DraftKings Maryland promo code: bet $5, win $200 on any game this week
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best DraftKings Maryland promo code offer is here to start the week off right. Instead of taking a chance on the games,...
Cleveland Magazine highlights ways to enjoy winter fun across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is home to so many fun and exciting attractions year-round and the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather arrives. 3News' Kierra Cotton met up with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart, who shared the nearly 50 ways they're encouraging Northeast Ohioans to embrace this year's winter season.
Details from the investigator’s report that led to firing of MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dr. Akram Boutros, the fired CEO of MetroHealth System, failed to disclose his full annual compensation – including bonuses – on at least two occasions, according to an investigative report. We’re talking about Boutros’s salary, raises and bonuses on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Temperatures rebound, but snow in the forecast: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Temperatures will see a bit of a rebound on Tuesday and Wednesday before colder weather moves into the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the low 50s tomorrow with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 40s with rain expected after midnight. Gusty conditions could develop with sustained winds of 17-23 mph and gusts in excess of 30 mph. Wednesday will see rain and highs in the low 50s before a cold front moves in and changes the rain to snow. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s.
Visit Ohio's Largest Ice Skating Rink
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Ohio offers one of the best and biggest ice skating rinks in the country located right in Akron. Keep reading to learn more.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022; jackpot $56 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $56 million. The numbers are 29-30-32-48-50 Powerball 20 Power Play 2x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 2-22-23-35-42-48 Kicker 777300. The jackpot is $2 million for the drawing on...
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio officially becomes home for Air Force’s cyberspace mission
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – An Ohio National Guard unit officially became the U.S. Air Force’s first cyberspace wing following a year-long assessment of the site. Both the Air Force and the National Guard Bureau confirmed in August 2021 that Ohio’s 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield was the preferred choice for the cyberspace mission but spent more than 12 months assessing the site.
Orange school board accepts Renee Tuttle’s retirement as elementary school principal
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Renee Tuttle, in her 10th year as principal of Moreland Hills Elementary School, will retire effective Jan. 31 – ending a career of almost 35 years in education. On Monday (Nov. 28), the Orange Board of Education accepted Tuttle’s retirement and then congratulated her....
OSHP says 16 people died in holiday weekend accidents on state roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sixteen people died in 15 traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving weekend on the state’s roads, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crashes happened between Wednesday at midnight through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Last year, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed. In 2020, 11 people died from vehicular incidents over the holiday weekend statewide.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio’s most dangerous intersections, according to ODOT (interactive map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kinsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio. Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify...
Private-school vouchers are just another way for GOP to starve Ohio public schools of resources
School funding in Ohio has been unconstitutional for 25 years. That is fine with the GOP, which controls Ohio, because they now want to use private-school vouchers to destroy public education (”Lawsuit challenging state’s private school vouchers continues,” Nov. 25). Our state colleges have been forced to...
Ohio lame duck legislation: Votes on fentanyl test strips, guns, voting restrictions loom
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio General Assembly is set to return this week for the last few weeks of lawmaking of the 2021-2022 legislative session. Any legislation that doesn’t cross the finish line by year’s end must restart the process when the new term begins next year. Several items...
Ohio public pension funds sue Warner Bros. Discovery over $25 million in investment losses
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s two largest state pension funds are suing Warner Bros. Discovery, claiming they lost more than $25 million because company executives withheld adverse information about a merger earlier this year. The class-action lawsuit, filed by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, the State Teachers Retirement System and...
hometownstations.com
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
Drunk driver flips car: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police and fire units responded to a rollover crash at 6:11 p.m. Nov. 6. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later questioned by police. The Lakewood woman said she crashed when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She reportedly showed signs of impairment and...
Some Republicans want to abolish Ohio’s income tax. How could the state do that?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. Since 2005, Ohio lawmakers have steadily reduced the state’s income tax rates, including by almost half for the state’s wealthiest residents. And earlier this year, nearly a third of Ohio senators sponsored legislation to phase out the income tax over the next 10 years. While that bill is unlikely to pass before the end of the year, the Ohio General Assembly next year is expected to be even more conservative than the current one, with Republicans increasing their already enormous majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0