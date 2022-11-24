ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting at the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill on Saturday, police said. Rock Hill police were called to the venue for a report of shots being fired a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw people speeding away from the parking lot in multiple vehicles. Witnesses said they heard the shooting but didn't see the suspects.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO