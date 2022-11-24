ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD on scene at McDonald's on South Boulevard after deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway at 7051 South Boulevard. Paramedics and police responded to the McDonald's at that location after reports of a shooting Monday night. WCNC Charlotte is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing 85-year-old Clover man found safe

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The missing person has been found safe and the Silver Alert is canceled. WCNC Charlotte has removed his name and photo from this story as he was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued for an 85-year-old man from Clover, South Carolina, on Monday....
CLOVER, SC
WCNC

1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation worker was shot while closing the Friendship Sportsplex in north Charlotte Sunday evening, county officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting near the entrance of Friendship Sportsplex, on Cindy Lane, around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

3 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill event venue, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting at the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill on Saturday, police said. Rock Hill police were called to the venue for a report of shots being fired a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw people speeding away from the parking lot in multiple vehicles. Witnesses said they heard the shooting but didn't see the suspects.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

CMPD releases results from operation targeting 'street takeover' groups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday announced the results of its operation targeting "street takeover" groups in Charlotte, meaning groups in which people "take part in racing and other reckless driving acts." The results come after several CMPD divisions, including the Transportation Division, conducted stops across...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
WCNC

Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
