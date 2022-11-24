Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
WCNC
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions to help artists keep their workspace
Some are worried Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find anywhere to work. But a local nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas.
CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area. On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.
CMPD on scene at McDonald's on South Boulevard after deadly shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a homicide investigation is underway at 7051 South Boulevard. Paramedics and police responded to the McDonald's at that location after reports of a shooting Monday night. WCNC Charlotte is...
Missing 85-year-old Clover man found safe
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The missing person has been found safe and the Silver Alert is canceled. WCNC Charlotte has removed his name and photo from this story as he was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued for an 85-year-old man from Clover, South Carolina, on Monday....
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions for rising rents pricing out artists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people are worried that Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find space to work, but one Queen City-based nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas. The problem is Charlotte's building boom means finding affordable space in the city is almost impossible....
WCNC
'Told I couldn't do it' | Charlotte woman overcomes discrimination to launch successful business
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte spa owner, who says she "was told I couldn't do it," fought through discrimination to launch a successful business. Priti Patel says she faced discrimination in her industry when looking for work. She started her own business, Le Petit Spa, and reached higher levels of success than she ever imagined.
1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation worker was shot while closing the Friendship Sportsplex in north Charlotte Sunday evening, county officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting near the entrance of Friendship Sportsplex, on Cindy Lane, around 7 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot.
WCNC
Piedmont Medical Center hosting job fair
Piedmont Medical Center is hosting a job fair for its locations in Fort Mill and Rock Hill. The job fair gets started at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
WCNC
3 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill event venue, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting at the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill on Saturday, police said. Rock Hill police were called to the venue for a report of shots being fired a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw people speeding away from the parking lot in multiple vehicles. Witnesses said they heard the shooting but didn't see the suspects.
CMPD releases results from operation targeting 'street takeover' groups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday announced the results of its operation targeting "street takeover" groups in Charlotte, meaning groups in which people "take part in racing and other reckless driving acts." The results come after several CMPD divisions, including the Transportation Division, conducted stops across...
WCNC
Charlotte city council votes to approve boost in funds for affordable housing efforts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders voted on Monday to approve funding allocations they hope will increase the development of affordable housing. Charlotte City Council voted to approve a big boost in funds for affordable housing efforts. More than $21 million will go toward multi-family rental housing developments in multiple districts.
NC 16-year-old has his 1999 GMC pickup upgraded by Make-A-Wish
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 is a date 16-year-old high school student Chase will never forget. He finally got his wish. Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina made sure of that, after hearing about his serious condition. Chase was diagnosed with melanoma and is currently being...
Book written by Charlotte area girl battling cancer turned into a song
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A year ago, Olivia Reardon was sitting around the kitchen table when her parents noticed her eye was swelling. "I had a mass about the size of a golf ball in my eye," the 10-year-old told WCNC Charlotte. It turned out to be stage 4 cancer.
34th annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot held Thursday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thanksgiving, you are often either in a family who runs in the morning or relaxes with mimosas. Thousands of people in the Queen City had their burn-in before some turkey Thursday at the annual CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot at South Park mall. Around 8,600...
Gaston County leaders seek solutions to homelessness with new initiative
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people make up Gaston County’s homeless population, and the problem is only getting worse. Gaston County leaders are actively working to find solutions through their Homelessness Prevention Committee. One of their first initiatives is called "One Stop Shop." At the Salvation Army...
WCNC
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
One person dead following crash on I-85 South, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-85 South in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon. Medic said the crash happened on I-85 southbound between Brookshire Boulevard and Freedom Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on...
'It’s fantastic' | Charlotteans celebrate Thanksgiving with Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade was held in Uptown Charlotte on Nov. 23. People celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday ahead of the traditional celebration Thursday. For some, it's a time for family traditions. Like the Dungan family, the Thanksgiving Eve Parade has become a routine. “We’ve...
WCNC
Christmas at the Library kicks off at Billy Graham Library
It includes a live nativity scene, a petting zoo, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Reservations are required, but admission and parking are both free.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1