Police find missing Fall River woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have found the woman who was reported missing on Thanksgiving.

Police said Cheryl Kemp, 55, was found at Southcoast Marketplace Friday afternoon.

Her brother, Richard Bardan, of Somerset, told 12 News her family spent Thanksgiving Day driving around looking for her.

“It’s hard to celebrate the holiday with her missing,” he said. “She’s part of the family. Knowing she could be out there, cold, or with somebody, we don’t know, it has us all rattled. We’re worried about what’s gonna happen next.”

Kemp was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

