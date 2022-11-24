ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quinbrook Wins More National Grid Pathfinder Contracts

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy to the UK power system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005814/en/ (Quinbrook’s first synchronous condenser located in Rassau South Wales) (Photo: Business Wire)
China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Investment, consumption and export are the “three driving forces” of economic growth. In November, a crucial month for the fashion industry, the major industry events also reflect the future of the sector in China: the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), a global economic and trade event to promote high-quality development; the “Double Eleven Shopping Festival” that is responsible for most of the KPIs of many fashion brands throughout the year, and the investment projects completed in the industry. All of these mapped China’s attitude and initiatives in dealing with the current complex environment, one filled with uncertainties: global inflation,...

