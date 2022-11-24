Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
City aims to curtail homeless camps and drug activity on Loomis Street with fence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you walk down Loomis street in Rochester you’ll notice a large homeless population, several tents and drugs. It’s a story WHEC has been covering for months now regarding the encampment issue. It has not only become an area for the homeless, but it’s also become a hub for drug use and sales.
Irondequoit businesses hold holiday shopping event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we swing fully into the holiday season, local businesses are busting out the decorations…and the events. In Irondequoit, several local businesses participated in a holiday shopping event Sunday. Vendors on location sold original artwork, clothing, and accessories. There was also a cocktail bar and a charity raffle. Kelsey Werzinger of […]
City of Rochester shuts down homeless encampment on Loomis St.
If people continue to live in the area even with the fence up, according to Kingsley, the city will charge them with trespassing.
westsidenewsny.com
Holly Trolley Rides at theNY Museum of Transportation
Continuing its holiday tradition, the New York Museum of Transportation in Rush will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sundays December 11 and 18. They’re eager to meet the kids, pose for pictures, and join them on the museum’s trolley ride. Holiday decorations, complimentary cookies and hot chocolate, and the fondly-remembered Midtown Plaza Monorail will add to the fun in this unique celebration of the holidays.
Rochester's Black artists call 9th Floor home
A new studio and gallery space in downtown Rochester has become a place for Black visual artists to learn, create, and be inspired. When artists Ya’qub Shabazz, Rashaad Parker, and Najay Quick first laid eyes on the ninth floor of the Wilder Building on East Main Street that they had dreams of making into a space for artists of color, the place was in rough shape. ...
Hundreds turn out for Hornell holiday parade
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday spirit took the Maple City by storm Saturday evening as hundreds of people lined Main Street for the annual Christmas Parade. Hornell Partners for Growth held its annual “Hornell for the Holidays” event on November 26. Local fire departments, lawmakers, police, EMS, WETM, and of course, Santa, drove down […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 27, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we’re talking about the violence in our city and its impacts on young people. Hear from Tamara Sheppard, a lead social worker with the Rochester City School District, and Rochester City Council Member Willie Lightfoot.
WHEC TV-10
U of R supports students who can’t go home for the holidays
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Traditionally, families spend the holidays together. But that’s not the case for many international students, which is why the University of Rochester held an ice skating event this weekend for those who can’t make the trip home. “I took some time off last semester...
Local health needs survey closes at the end of November
(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities. Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story […]
RPD: Missing ‘vulnerable’ adult from Rochester found safe
She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.
WHEC TV-10
Shoppers support Indigenous businesses at Native. Made. Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Keeping it small, local and native was the goal of Saturday’s first-ever Native. Made. Market hosted at the POP ROC Cafe in the City of Rochester. The market brought together native educators, creatives and businesses to immerse people into the cultures of 10 native tribes. “You don’t...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Missing Rochester Woman Found Safe
UPDATE: The missing person alert for 61-year-old Jenny Torres of Rochester has now been canceled. Torres had vanished yesterday afternoon. Authorities say she has a traumatic brain injury and may have been in need of medical attention. Original story:. Authorities are looking for a 61-year-old Rochester women who vanished yesterday...
Rochester man rams through fence, restaurant wall
The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department are currently on scene investigating as of approximately 2 p.m.
westsidenewsny.com
Living Christmas tree taking root in Brockport
A Norway Spruce will be taking root as a glowing addition to the annual winter celebration in Brockport this year on December 4. Choosing to plant this living tree was inspired by the 2020 New York Times story of the little Saw-whet owl who hid in the immense branches of its 75-foot evergreen home as it was cut down, transported, and erected at Rockefeller Center; only to be discarded after the lights were dimmed.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School welcomes over400 students for 43rd Annual Model UN
For 43 years, Hilton High School has welcomed students from surrounding school districts to participate in a Model United Nations Conference. This year, over 400 students from 25 schools attended the two-day conference held on November 4 and 5. The student-directed event provides debate opportunities for both new and experienced high school delegates.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
Rochester stores, patrons enjoy Small Business Saturday
Fresh for this holiday season: an idea of neighbors helping neighbors, small business edition!
rochesterfirst.com
How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving
Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
Winter safety tips for the elderly
We’re coming up to the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday gatherings, ski and sledding adventures, caroling and countless other activities the winter season brings. Nobody wants their winter fun spoiled, so here are some basic tips to ensure you and your elderly loved ones have a...
