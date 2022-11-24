HORI’s unique 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 4 and 5 is almost 50% off for Black Friday. You can grab it right now for just $62 (down from $120) at Amazon. There’s also an Xbox model that works with Xbox One and Series X, though it’s only discounted to $80 (normally $120). Aside from the prices and platform compatibility, the only other difference between the devices is the PlayStation model is white and Xbox model is black. Both are also Windows-compatible.

2 DAYS AGO