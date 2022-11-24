Read full article on original website
This Great Nintendo Switch Handheld Controller Is Only $35 For Cyber Monday
The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best handheld gaming consoles of all time, but ergonomically, it does leave something to be desired. Fortunately, you can swap out the regular Joy-Con for this more comfortable NexiGo grip that's currently on sale for Cyber Monday. You've got two options with...
Best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals Include Steep Discounts On Exclusive Games
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals have arrived. You can find deals on a wide variety of Nintendo Switch exclusives, 2022 releases, controllers, headsets, and more. The Nintendo Switch holiday bundle is also still available at this time. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals available now.
PS5 Controllers Are Still On Sale For Cyber Monday
One of the major Black Friday PlayStation deals is still available on Cyber Monday. As part of PlayStation's official deals, you can snag a DualSense controller for just $50 at major retailers. All colors of the DualSense are included in this promotion, so you can save anywhere from $20 to $25. The links below will lead you to the DualSense listing at your preferred retailer so you can make your purchase. Note: DualSense controller deals will expire after today, November 28.
Cyber Monday Deal: Xbox Controllers Get Big Discounts
The current incarnation of Xbox wireless controllers are easily the best in the history of the console brand. Featuring an extremely ergonomic shape and numerous small touches that enhance their ergonomic design, these controllers are durable, reassuringly comfortable, and can easily last you through a marathon gaming session before they need a recharge.
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Now Live - Here Are The Best Discounts
Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is now in full swing. Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are disappearing tomorrow, but right now you can score video games, computer monitors, controllers, and other tech at some of the lowest prices of the year.
The Superb 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Is Just $36 For Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but there's still a chance to snag a deal on one of the best controllers on the market for Xbox and PC during Cyber Monday. The superb 8BitDo Ultimate is now going for just $36, a big discount from its usual $45 asking price. This is an Amazon Lightning Deal and is only available until the end of the Cyber Monday (or until it sells out).
Huge PC Game Cyber Monday Sale Is Live Now
If you happened to miss out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your last chance to score some of today’s hottest games at the lowest prices of the year. Humble is joining in on the fun, with a massive Cyber Monday Sale that includes a gigantic list of PC games.
Grab Bayonetta 3 For Only $45 At Amazon For Cyber Monday
Bayonetta 3, one of the newest high-profile Nintendo Switch releases, is on sale for only $45 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've seen so far since the game launched in late October. Bayonetta 3 comes highly recommended from reviewers across the board, including here at GameSpot. Our Bayonetta 3 review scored the game a 9/10, calling it a "show-stopping spectacle."
Hori's Shoulder-Mounted Gaming Speakers Are On Sale For Black Friday
HORI’s unique 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 4 and 5 is almost 50% off for Black Friday. You can grab it right now for just $62 (down from $120) at Amazon. There’s also an Xbox model that works with Xbox One and Series X, though it’s only discounted to $80 (normally $120). Aside from the prices and platform compatibility, the only other difference between the devices is the PlayStation model is white and Xbox model is black. Both are also Windows-compatible.
More Than 1,000 PlayStation Games Discounted In New PSN Sale
The PlayStation Store has two massive year-end sales discounting hundreds of AAA and indie games on PlayStation 4 and 5 right now. The End of Year sale features a ton of popular games, including some titles from 2022. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Indies sale includes a lot of gems across a wide variety of genres for cheap. Both events run through December 21 and include some of the best-selling PlayStation games, new and old, for as much as 80% off.
Save $50 On Logitech's G Cloud Portable Console
Logitech’s new G Cloud portable gaming device is marked down to $300 (normally $350) as part of Amazon’s Black Friday gaming sale. This tiny portable gaming console sports a 7-inch 60hz 1080p display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 1TB storage space, and only weighs 463g--figures that eclipse similar devices like Nintendo’s Switch lineup or Valve’s Steam Deck.
Pokemon GO - Season 9: Mythical Wishes is here!
The journey together is just getting started, so grab someone’s hand and look up. There are plenty of wishing stars for everyone.
The Callisto Protocol - Everything To Know
They say that in space, no one can hear you scream. We’ll see if that’s still the case when you’re being attacked by gruesome mutated humans in a prison on the moon of Jupiter. That's what’ll be happening to you in The Callisto Protocol, a game created by the twisted minds behind Dead Space.
Avalanches And Snipers Turned GTA Online Even Wilder
Grand Theft Auto is celebrating its 25-year anniversary today, November 28, 2022. Below, we examine how the tools in Grand Theft Auto Online has expanded the series' scope and helped players push the boundaries. One floating platform. Two teams, including six snipers and six stunt car drivers. One team has...
Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld Launch Trailer
When all is calm, and all is bright, that's one Legend's cue to turn the white snow red. Return to World's Edge and do your best to survive the holiday season: Revenant joins the roster in Apex Legends Mobile: Underworld!
The Witcher Remake Will Be Fully Open World, Unlike The Original
The recently announced remake of The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5 will be fully open world, marking a major change from the original game. Developer CD Projekt Red announced the news as part of its Q3 2022 earnings report, where it listed the title, codenamed Canis Majoris, as a "story-driven, single player open-world RPG–a modern reimagining of 2007's The Witcher." That the game will be open world wasn't mentioned during its initial announcement in October.
Gran Turismo Creator Is Considering Bringing The Franchise To PC
The Gran Turismo franchise could be coming to the PC platform in the future, which would follow decades of PlayStation exclusivity. In an interview with GTPlanet, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi says that he would consider bringing the racing game over to PC. “Gran Turismo is a very finely tuned title,” Yamauchi explains. “There are not many platforms which could run the game in 4K/60 natively, so one way we make that possible is to narrow down the platform. It’s not a very easy subject, but of course, we are looking into it and considering it.”
