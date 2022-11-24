Police: gun pulled, man arrested during fight at Chicopee football game

Read full article on original website
Jeff
4d ago
that do disgusting smh... way to teach our kids mot to use weapons moron. this world is so sad today. bug tough pulling out a gun during a fist fight. hope they make an example out of him just for doing this at a kids game.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
2 men charged after fight at Chicopee Thanksgiving football game
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have been released into a fight that broke out at a high school football game in Chicopee on Thanksgiving. It’s a story Western Mass News first brought you on Thursday involving frightening moments for fans in the stands during the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. football game, known as the ‘Sword’ game. During the Thanksgiving day match-up, an argument between two men turned violent when police said one man was hit with a gun during a fight.
Two arrested at Chicopee football Sword game, firearm located
Two teenagers were arrested after police broke up a large disturbance during the annual Chicopee football Sword game.
westernmassnews.com
Officials concerned over vote to reinstate convicted Springfield police officers
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Runners were ready in their costumes, telling us how this race helps get them in the holiday spirit. Getting Answers: protecting Cyber Monday purchases from thieves. Updated: 7...
2 men found with guns arrested following shooting in Worcester, police say
Two men found to be in possession of guns following a shooting on Gardner Street in Worcester were arrested Sunday, police said. Officers responded to 2 (A) Gardner Street after receiving a report of gunshots and found a group arguing outside the apartment, police said. Upon police’s arrival, one man...
Springfield police officer Jose Diaz backs out of guilty plea in Nathan Bill’s case
SPRINGFIELD — Suspended Police Officer Jose Diaz on Monday pulled the chute on a guilty plea in the long-running Nathan Bill’s assault case at the last second in Hampden Superior Court. Diaz — acquitted in May of assault charges associated with a 2015 altercation between off-duty officers and...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: protecting Cyber Monday purchases from thieves
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has died after being struck and killed by a car on Chicopee Street in Chicopee Monday evening. According to Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews closed Chicopee Street Celestine to Charpentier for several...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield COVID-19 testing site seeing uptick in positive cases
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Chicopee Street closed following car accident
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to Chicopee Police, Chicopee Street is closed from Celestine to Charpentier while crews clear the scene. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the road has reopened. An estimated...
Springfield man accused of flashing fake gun at Wilbraham Big Y
Wilbraham police arrested a Springfield man in connection with a Tuesday incident in which a presumed fake gun was pulled out during an argument at the Wilbraham Big Y parking lot. David Bushey Jr., 28, of Springfield, was arrested on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a...
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Woman, Man Become Combative With Troopers After Burglary In Mansfield, Police Say
A woman and man are facing charges after a burglary and fight with officers in Connecticut. At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, troopers from Troop C in Tolland responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The reporting party...
Teen charged with hanging noose
HEBRON — A 17-year-old has been charged with hanging a noose in the boys’ locker room at RHAM High School last week. The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with placing a noose on a property and second-degree breach of peace, according to state police.
Gun brandished at Chicopee Comp game
Chicopee Police told 22News there was an altercation at the Chicopee Comp football game Thursday.
KCJJ
Massachusetts man charged with 3rd Iowa OWI and resisting arrest
A Massachusetts man who was stopped on an equipment violation over the weekend has been charged with his 3rd OWI. The incident in question took place just after 1:30 am Saturday near the intersection of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and James Street in Coralville. According to the arresting officer, he pulled 56-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester over because of a non-functioning license plate light. There was also a discrepancy with the vehicle’s color; the NCIC had the 2007 Ford Focus listed as blue, but it was clearly silver in color.
Grandparents targeted by these fake callers
The Longmeadow Police Department is reporting another phone call attempt to get money from unsuspecting grandparents.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
Hadley Police rescue stranded canoer
The Hadley Police Department rescued a canoer Saturday when the operator failed to make contact with friends and family.
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds ring in the holidays at sold-out Bright Nights 5k
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
Comments / 2