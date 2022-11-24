LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy to the UK power system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005814/en/ (Quinbrook’s first synchronous condenser located in Rassau South Wales) (Photo: Business Wire)

