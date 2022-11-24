Read full article on original website
Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beats Saudis 2-0
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Finally!. Robert Lewandowski at last scored a goal in a World Cup match on Saturday, helping Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and boosting his team’s chances of reaching the knockout stages. Lewandowski shed tears after scoring in the 82nd minute. He raced toward...
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar— Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite replacing its goalkeeper
UK’s Rishi Sunak says ‘golden era’ with China over
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared Monday that the U.K.’s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, describing China’s growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests.”. But Sunak...
Newborn among 7 dead in landslide on Italy’s Ischia island
MILAN (AP) — Search teams have recovered seven dead, including a 3-week-old infant and a pair of young siblings, buried in mud and debris that hurtled down a mountainside and through a densely populated port city on the resort island of Ischia, officials said Sunday. The Naples prefect confirmed...
Quinbrook Wins More National Grid Pathfinder Contracts
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”), a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the investment needed to deliver the energy transition, announced today the award of additional contracts by National Grid ESO, the electricity system operator of the UK, for two new synchronous condensers in Phase 3 of the Stability Pathfinder Programme (“Stability Pathfinder Phase 3”). National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme commenced in 2019 1 and offers fully inflation-indexed revenue contracts supporting the construction of new infrastructure aimed at improving grid stability. Quinbrook’s new synchronous condensers will provide critical grid support services enabling the safe and stable addition of more renewable energy to the UK power system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005814/en/ (Quinbrook’s first synchronous condenser located in Rassau South Wales) (Photo: Business Wire)
Asian faiths try to save swastika symbol corrupted by Hitler
Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building’s co-op board calling her Diwali decoration “offensive” and demanding she take it down. “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights.
Smallest German governing party stalls on citizenship reform
BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of the smallest party in Germany’s coalition government are seeking to hit the brakes on plans to ease rules for obtaining German citizenship, arguing Monday that the government must first do more to ensure that people in the country illegally are deported. Chancellor...
Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast
LOPBURI, Thailand (AP) — A meal fit for monkeys was served on Sunday at the annual Monkey Feast Festival in central Thailand. Amid the morning traffic, rows of monkey statues holding trays were lined up outside the compound of the Ancient Three Pagodas, while volunteers prepared food across the road for real monkeys — the symbol of Lopburi province, around 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Bangkok.
‘The Godfather, Saudi-style’: inside the palace coup that brought MBS to power
The Saudi prince was detained all night. As daylight broke, he staggered out of the king’s palace in Mecca. His personal bodyguards, who tailed him everywhere, were missing. The prince was led to a waiting car. He was free to leave – but he would soon discover that freedom was not very different from detention.
