Todd County, KY

whvoradio.com

School Board Accepts Walker’s Resignation

The Christian County Board of Education held a special called meeting Monday afternoon to begin the process of replacing District 4 board member Michael Walker after he resigned from the school board seat. Superintendent Chris Bentzel told board members he had received a resignation letter from Walker. The board accepted...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Disaster Recovery A Focus For Beshear Heading Into 2023

Governor Andy Beshear’s visit to west Kentucky last week, along with First Lady Britainy Beshear, was two-fold. A stop at the Pennyrile Forest State Park was meant for Thanksgiving with Dawson Springs and Marshall County families and first responders, nearly a year after the devastating December 10 tornadoes. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Christian County Selected For AG Election Audit

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that Christian County is one of 12 randomly selected counties that will undergo a 2022 post-general election audit. In addition to Christian County, the other counties chosen for the audit to be conducted by the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations are Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Daviess, and Breathitt counties.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Young, HCC Board Analyze Strategic Plan & Enrollment

During a data-driven Monday afternoon, Dr. Alyssa Young held court with the Hopkinsville Community College Board of Directors — discussing key points of a three-pronged strategic plan involving the analysis of increasing learner success, employment success and organization success. When it comes to the school’s learners, Dr. Young noted...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Family The Focus Of Downtown Hopkinsville Christmas Events

Hopkinsville Christmas parade activities will begin December 9 with the Christmas Tree lighting and continue Saturday, December 10, with the HES Christmas parade. Tab Brockman and Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say the tree lighting will be a special ceremony for the entire family. Hudson and Brockman say...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

The Way Cookie And Candy Bazaar Set For December 3

A major fundraiser and social event will return to the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday, December 3, to raise funds for The Way Christian Youth Center in Cadiz. The Way volunteer Marsha Petro says supporters can stop by the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex Saturday afternoon to get a supply of sweets to kick off the holiday season.
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family honored at Christmas parade

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long. Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to […]
GREENVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Christmas Events Planned Saturday At Jeffers Bend Environmental Center

Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will welcome the holiday season with Christmas at the Bend Saturday, December 3. Jeffers Bend volunteer David Chiles says Saturday will be a fun-filled day for children of all ages at the environmental center that is located on Metcalf Lane in Hopkinsville. Chiles adds there will...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

KYTC District 2’s Focusing Heavily On Pembroke Connector

Perhaps the hottest project right now for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 is the “Pembroke Connector” — as it would better connect commerce, tourism and daily travelers along KY 115 in southern Christian County to the I-24 corridor. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky Economic Development Council...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Country hams and memories of Thanksgiving rituals

A few weeks before Thanksgiving, I headed out one morning to find a country ham for my cousin Tommy, who lives in northern West Virginia where grocery stores don’t generally sell them. The best country ham purveyors are concentrated mainly in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. I waited until Hopkinsville’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky fined $3,500 for eligibility issue regarding Dontaie Allen

Kentucky, and more particularly Kentucky mens basketball, was fined $3,500 due to an eligibility issue that came out surrounding Dontaie Allen. Allen played in Lexington for two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky last offseason. He is a redshirt junior. News broke earlier this week that Allen was being kept...
LEXINGTON, KY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Todd County Crash

A Russellville woman was injured in a wreck on US 79 in Todd County Friday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says 85-year-old Franklin Bradshaw was southbound when his vehicle hit a tractor driven by 54-year-old John Mast of Allensville who was in front of his vehicle. Bradshaw’s...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Three Vehicle Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A man was injured in a three vehicle wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputies say an SUV driven by Juan Guardiola was southbound when it struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a truck driven by Michael Dunn. A southbound...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

Woman killed in Hopkins County crash

A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

