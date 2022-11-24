Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Man Charged With Severely Assaulting Woman
A Hopkinsville man was charged Monday with severely assaulting a woman with a broomstick on November 23rd in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old Chad Love assaulted a 38-year-old woman with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. Love also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area.
wnky.com
UPDATE: 1 charged with manslaughter in Warren County vehicle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after a man died in a vehicle accident in Bowling Green. On Friday around 3:21 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an off-road injury accident at 1028 Hayes Road. Authorities say upon arrival, they learned a...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured, Two Charged After Princeton Road Wreck
A woman was injured and two men were charged after a wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says a truck was northbound attempting to pass a horse and buggy when it struck a southbound car near the intersection of Happy Hollow Road.
Man Charged with 3 East Nashville Robberies
November 28, 2022 – Quick Response by East Precinct officers and investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to the arrest of robbery suspect Montez Tate, 20, who is charged with three separate hold-ups that occurred this morning, one on Hillside Drive and two on Banjo Street. The first...
whvoradio.com
Clifty Man Charged With DUI After Crash
A wreck on Kentucky 181 in Todd County led to charges for a Clifty man Saturday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Baumann says he responded to a wreck involving 25-year-old Grant Edwards around 5 am just outside of Elkton and found him to be under the influence of some kind of substance.
Two men charged with DUI just hours apart in Todd County
Two men are facing multiple charges -- including driving under the influence -- after a Todd County deputy handled two separate incidents early Saturday morning.
WBKO
BGPD investigating bank robbery, searching for suspect underway
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police are investigating a bank robbery off Campbell Lane. The robbery happened at Limestone Bank at 751 Campbell Lane. Police said the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. He left the area and headed in an unknown direction. “We...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child
Hopkinsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Monday morning. Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken-down vehicle. A male that...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of ‘demanding money’ through note
The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Monday morning robbery at Regions Bank.
Hermitage gas station employee shot & killed; investigation underway
Metro police are investigating after a gas station employee was shot and killed Monday afternoon.
WKRN
Felony Lane Gang member sentenced
Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking for three people who they say stole more than $10,000 from a La Vergne Walmart in October. Shots fired in Nashville hospital raise security …. Healthcare workers are speaking out on the lack of safety...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says just after 10 am Mary Hodge was northbound when her car ran off the road near Fernwood Drive and hit a tree. Hodge was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
wkdzradio.com
Electronics Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary
Several electronics were taken in a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change taking an unknown amount of electronics. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree...
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Nashville hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside a Tennessee hospital.
WKRN
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
14news.com
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs. Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street. They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky...
1 injured in shooting outside apartment complex in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville.
Man charged with assaulting officers in East Nashville
The incident happened on Main Street near South Fifth Street around 7 p.m.
Comments / 0