ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Bradbury leads suspended 1st round at Joburg Open

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — Dan Bradbury equaled the course record with an 8-under 63 Thursday despite a bogey on his last hole to hold the clubhouse lead in the first round of the Joburg Open, which was suspended overnight because of thunder storms.

The Englishman started on the back nine and mixed seven birdies and two eagles with a double bogey on the 15th and his lone bogey on No. 9, which denied him the outright course record. He was one shot ahead of Nick Bachem of Germany, with Romain Langasque of France another stroke back.

“It was pretty good to be fair, I can’t really complain with a 63 can I?” Bradbury said. “I got a little bit of momentum going early on the back nine, then the (first) thunderstorm obviously stopped that.”

Play was interrupted by the storms during the afternoon and then halted for the day with close to half the field yet to finish the round.

Clement Berardo of France was at 6 under after just 11 holes, having made four straight birdies when play was stopped.

The Joburg Open is the first tournament of the European tour’s 2023 season, with two more events held in South Africa in December.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
The Associated Press

Houston reaches No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 1983

Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly four decades after Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon took the Cougars to No. 1, the latest bunch led by Marcus Sasser and star freshman Jarace Walker took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from the national media panel, easily outdistancing second-place Texas and third-place Virginia.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
The Associated Press

Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to 129-113 win over Rockets

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 129-113 on Monday night. The win was the Nuggets’ third in a row following a home loss last Tuesday against lowly Detroit. “I also know this team has another level, another gear that we can get to,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “Knowing that we had eight new guys coming in, knowing that we were bringing back a Jamal Murray and a Michael Porter, it wasn’t going to happen in the first 20 games, especially with all the injuries and COVID illnesses that we’ve had early on. When you account for the lack of continuity, the schedule, the injuries and the different lineups, I’m incredibly proud of our group for being where we are.” Jokic and Murray combined to shoot 64.7% from the field. It marked the third time in the past four games Jokic scored more than 30 points. He finished two assists shy of his fourth triple-double this season.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Stevenson scores 23 as Cal Poly downs Pacific (CA) 62-58

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Brantly Stevenson helped lead Cal Poly past Pacific (CA) on Monday with 23 points off of the bench in a 62-58 win. Stevenson also had eight rebounds for the Mustangs (3-3). Nick Fleming shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Trevon Taylor was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with eight points. Donovan Williams led the Tigers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Luke Avdalovic added 13 points for Pacific (CA). Tyler Beard also had 11 points and four assists. Stevenson scored eight points in the first half and Cal Poly went into halftime trailing 32-23. Stevenson’s 15-point second half helped Cal Poly finish off the four-point victory.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard sorry to disappoint mother

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Sorry, mom. Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard felt he disappointed his mother when Poland beat his team at the World Cup on Saturday. The French coach said before the match that it was going to be very special for her because her parents were Polish, “but she will wear her Saudi national shirt. Don’t worry.”
The Associated Press

McKinney scores 15 as San Diego downs Longwood 71-68

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reserve Wayne McKinney III scored 15 points and his 3-pointer at the buzzer led San Diego past Longwood for a 71-68 win on Monday night. DeShaun Wade’s 3 with 5.5-seconds left pulled the Lancers into a 68-all tie before McKinney’s heroics. McKinney added five rebounds and three steals for the Toreros (5-3). Jase Townsend scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Jaiden Delaire was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. Wade led the way for the Lancers (4-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Longwood also got 16 points and four assists from Walyn Napper. In addition, Michael Christmas finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Blackshear's 16 help Nevada take down Sam Houston 78-60

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear scored 16 points as Nevada beat Sam Houston 78-60 on Monday. Blackshear shot 4 of 10 from the field and 7 for 11 from the line for the Wolf Pack (7-1). Jarod Lucas shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Will Baker shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Bearkats (6-1) were led in scoring by Qua Grant, who finished with 12 points and four assists. Donte Powers added 12 points for Sam Houston. In addition, Jaden Ray had 10 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bearkats. ___
HUNTSVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

Stadium lights dim at Brazil-Switzerland World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland. Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.
The Associated Press

Washington rallies to continue mastery of Seattle 77-66

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 20 points and Braxton Meah didn’t miss a shot and scored 18 points and Washington used a second-half blitz to beat cross-town rival Seattle 77-66 on Monday night. Meah made all-seven shot attempts from the floor and all four from the foul line. Washington built a 10-0 lead and was up 25-14 on Jamal Bey’s layup with 9:23 before halftime. But Seattle countered and outscored Washington 26-13 for a 40-38 halftime lead. Seattle’s Viktor Rajkovic made a 3-pointer and a jump shot 1:50 into the second half for a 47-40 advantage. The Huskies took control from there and outscored Seattle 25-3 in a little more than the next nine minutes.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany was charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA on Monday, though not for its players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA said it opened a case against the German soccer federation for not bringing...
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 26, Bulls hand Jazz fifth straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and six assists to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 114-107 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. Zach LaVine added 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Chicago imposed its will around the basket and on defense as the game progressed. The Bulls outscored Utah 64-44 in the paint, and they tallied 23 points off 14 Jazz turnovers. “I thought we made good decisions coming down the stretch,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought the guys got organized. I thought we generated good shots, even the ones we missed.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game

SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on Friday night in Las Vegas between No. 4 Southern California and No. 12 Utah. A win by the Trojans could end up landing Washington a trip to the Rose Bowl in DeBoer’s first season in charge. “We’ve become very selfish the last few weeks, haven’t we?” DeBoer joked on Monday. USC could be headed to the College Football Playoff with a win. That would open up the Rose Bowl to select a team of their choosing from the Pac-12 to replace the Trojans.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
581K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy