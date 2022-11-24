Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Severe Weather Threat For Alabama Tomorrow Night/Early Wednesday
SUNNY TUESDAY: With sunshine in full supply, temperatures are in the 60s across North/Central Alabama this afternoon… we are seeing low to mid 70s over the far southern counties of the state. Tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 40s. SEVERE STORMS TOMORROW NIGHT: We have...
alabamawx.com
Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow Night/Early Wednesday Morning
DRY TODAY: With a good supply of sunshine, we project a high in the mid 60s this afternoon across the northern half of Alabama… some South Alabama communities will see low 70s. Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of a storm system, and a few showers could break out by late afternoon as moisture levels rise quickly. The high tomorrow will be in the 67-71 degree range.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Briefing: Storms Return Tuesday Night into Wednesday
Saturday was a mild, breezy, and wet affair across Alabama. Winds averaged some 8-16 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Rain and storms moved into the state at late afternoon, and pushed eastward across the state during the evening and overnight. Some gusts to near 40 mph were observed. A tornado watch was in effect for Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama, as well as counties in Northwest Florida.
alabamawx.com
A Brunch-Time Look at Alabama’s Weather
The surface low responsible for the weather we experienced yesterday and are having today is near Cleveland. Clouds are thick across the Great Lakes and southward in the colder temps aloft where thick stratus and stratocumulus decks are common. The SC thins out the further south you go. I would expect with more daytime heating, the clouds will thicken as far south as I-20. I guess there could be a sprinkle under all those thicker stratocumulus clouds this afternoon and even tonight. But the precipitation won’t amount to much. Fog will likely form tonight as winds die down across the areas that manage to stay mostly clear.
alabamawx.com
The Just-After-Midday Check on Our Weather Situation
For now, we continue to see light rain falling over several locations on the western side of Central Alabama with a few echoes encroaching in on the eastern half. We also have light showers falling over a good portion of the North Alabama counties. The latest HRRR run (above image...
alabamawx.com
Early Evening Look at Our Weather… Rain Increasing in the West
For much of Central Alabama, especially in the central and eastern parts, rainfall may be very light or evaporating before reaching the ground where the echoes are showing up on radar. However, we are now seeing heavier activity starting to increase from the southwest and along the Alabama/Mississippi state line. For now, no rain is falling at BDS in Tuscaloosa, but it is not very far off at all. We may actually get away with only a few light raindrops before the end of the game, but heavier rain will move in soon after.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Wonderland Under Warrior returns to Alabama’s Rickwood Caverns State Park
Alabama’s Rickwood Caverns will again transform into a unique winter wonderland for the holiday season this year. Known as Wonderland Under Warrior, the park’s centerpiece cave system will feature festive light displays, decorations and characters who are available for photos. It all accentuates the cave’s natural formations.
alabamawx.com
Marginal Risk Expanded Northward a Little
The Storm Prediction Center just released their mid-afternoon update to the Day One Severe Weather Outlook, and the level one Marginal Risk for severe storms has been nudged slightly northward to include a little more of the southern parts of Central Alabama. Now the Marginal Risk includes locations along and...
alabamawx.com
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for a Good Chunk of Central Alabama Until 7 am Saturday
NWS Birmingham has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 7 am Saturday morning for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa counties in Central Alabama. Hazardous...
