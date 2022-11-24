For much of Central Alabama, especially in the central and eastern parts, rainfall may be very light or evaporating before reaching the ground where the echoes are showing up on radar. However, we are now seeing heavier activity starting to increase from the southwest and along the Alabama/Mississippi state line. For now, no rain is falling at BDS in Tuscaloosa, but it is not very far off at all. We may actually get away with only a few light raindrops before the end of the game, but heavier rain will move in soon after.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO