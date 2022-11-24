Read full article on original website
Junior Curling in Detroit Lakes Begins December 5th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Junior curling at the Lakes Curling Club is set to begin on Monday, December 5th. Junior curling is open to students in grades 6 thru 12, and runs from 4:15-5:30. Junior curlers will learn how to play, and be matched in groups of similar skill.
First Lutheran Advent Mini Concerts Begin Wednesday, November 30th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The first of four mini-concerts at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes will be at noon this Wednesday, November 30th. “We are so excited to be able to host these performances,” says Holly Heisser. “We’ve been doing these Advent Mini-Concerts for at least 25 years now.”
Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes Announces Full-Day Daycare For Preschool Aged Children
The Club has responded to the needs of children in Becker County since 1957. Between our Clubs in Detroit Lakes and Perham, they already serve over 850 children between the ages of 5 and 18, with more than 250 of those children bursting through our doors each day after school.
Annual Detroit Lakes Parade of Lights Is Monday Night
“We’re ready to light up downtown,” Johnston said. “It’s kind of the unofficial start to the holiday season in our downtown. People have already been out and about shopping and dining, and this is another way that we celebrate our community.”. With the colder weather, the...
Investigation Underway In Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Fargo School Bus
Investigators say the driver of a northbound Jeep stopped to make a left-hand turn into a gas station when it was rear-ended by the bus and was pushed into oncoming traffic. The jeep was struck by a southbound Ford Explorer. The jeep overturned and ejected the driver of the jeep. 31-year-old Timothy Gruchow of West Fargo was transported by FM Ambulance to Essentia Health with serious injuries.
