22-year-old wins in singles and doubles to set final clash with Australia. Could 2022 be the year that Canada goes all the way at the Davis Cup Finals?. Led by World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the North American country is now just one tie away from a historic maiden triumph in the team event after it secured a semi-final comeback victory against Italy on Saturday in Malaga.

2 DAYS AGO