atptour.com
Canada Captures Davis Cup Finals Crown
Felix Auger-Aliassime fired Canada to its first Davis Cup Finals title on Sunday when he defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to give his nation an unassailable 2-0 lead against Australia in Malaga. The World No. 6 won his singles and doubles match to secure Canada a place in the...
atptour.com
Auger-Aliassime Leads Canada To Davis Cup Final
22-year-old wins in singles and doubles to set final clash with Australia. Could 2022 be the year that Canada goes all the way at the Davis Cup Finals?. Led by World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the North American country is now just one tie away from a historic maiden triumph in the team event after it secured a semi-final comeback victory against Italy on Saturday in Malaga.
atptour.com
Alcaraz, Djokovic & Nadal Thrillers Feature In Best ATP Matches Of 2022
This week, ATPTour.com begins its annual season-in-review series, looking back at 2022’s best matches, biggest upsets, most dramatic comebacks and more. We start by looking back at the best matches on the ATP Tour this season (excluding the Grand Slams), featuring World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. On Tuesday we will focus on the best Grand Slam matches of the year.
