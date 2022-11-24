Read full article on original website
Murder Suspect Arrested
A man wanted for murder in Indio was arrested by El Centro Police Sunday. The murder suspect was located at about 8:30 Sunday morning driving in El Centro. The vehicle was stopped a short time later in the area of Imperial Avenue and Bradshaw Street. The 44-year old man driving the car was detained and then turned over to Indio Police officers.
DUI Arrests
Two drivers were arrested for Driving Under the Influence early Sunday morning in El Centro. ECPD officers on patrol made the first arrest shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop in the 400 block of Broadway. The 22-year-old driver of the car was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence.
Shooting in El Centro
A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the area of the methadone clinic at 5th and State Streets at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, police found a 22-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his leg. Several people in the vicinity of the incident were putting a tourniquet on the man's leg to stem the bleeding. An air ambulance responded and landed on Adams Avenue between 6th and 7th streets to life-flite the victim to a Riverside County trauma center for treatment. According to witnesses, the suspect was in a blue sedan and was last seen heading westbound on the alley behind the methadone clinic. A 9 mm casing was found at the scene. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from numerous sources in the area of the shooting.
High Speed Pursuit
A high-speed pursuit wound through El Centro streets and local highways. A report of a reckless driver was reported shortly after 9:00 a.m. Saturday in the area of 8th and Stacey in El Centro. The driver was seen northbound on 8th Street. It was a car that had been reported stolen several hours earlier. Police followed the car on city streets with speeds reaching 80 miles per hour and the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. The driver continued to drive into the city of Imperial and reached speeds of 95 mph and again driving on the opposite side of the road. The car continued on Aten Road and then onto Old Highway 111 attaining speeds of over 100 mph. After going westbound on Interstate 8 and hitting 107 mph while weaving in and out of traffic the stolen car came back into El Centro before being stopped in the 200 block of Main Street. The 22-year-old man driving the stolen car was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on a variety of charges related to the auto theft and pursuit.
YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving.
25-Year-Old Jose Echevaria Cordova Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Yuma City. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Elderly man dead from car crash in Yuma
YUMA - Yuma Police say a 72-year-old man was driving a 2016 Dodge Dart, traveling east on 32nd Street. For unknown reasons, he went onto the bike lane and collided with a traffic light post located at the intersection of 32nd Street and Avenue 3E. The incident happened on Tuesday,...
Thanksgiving Had A Lot Of Caring
(Several events held over the long Weekend)...They ensured Thanksgiving meals were available to all who needed one. It all started with the Salvation Army on Wednesday. They hosted a drive by dinner at their office in El Centro. On Thanksgiving Day, the Hacienda Scholarship Fund held a drive by dinner at the Hacienda Snack Bar in Brawley. The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center hosted a sit-down dinner at the Eagles Lodge in El Centro. The Neighborhood House Fed seniors in Calexico. and Brawley Feed The Need and the Vo Medical Center joined several communities in the North County. Vo provided 1,600 meals that were distributed in Brawley, Niland, Calipatria, Salton City and Westmorland. All the meals provided over the Thanksgiving Holiday were put together by volunteers.
Highway Blocked
A portion of Highway 86 was closed for about 9 hours Saturday. Traffic was detoured around the area of Highway 86 and Kalin Road after reports of a utility pole about ready to fall. Imperial Irrigation District line crews were called out about 11:15 a.m. Saturday after reports that a pole was about to topple and if it went down power lines and support cables would drop on the road. Traffic was detoured around the intersection for approximately 9 hours while crews replaced the power pole.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 392
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 392 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for smell of gas from meter outside residence, 2 for smell of gas from outside commercial buildings, 1 for an exhaust fan fire in a public restroom, 1 for a kitchen fire caused by unattended cooking, and various alarms.
IID Board Special Meeting
The Imperial Irrigation District will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday. The meeting will be held in the District's Executive Training Room on Main Street in El Centro at 4:00 p.m. The only item on the agenda is a presentation and possible approval of a multi-agency commitment to support Salton Sea Management related toWater Conservation in the Lower Colorado River Basin.
Next phase of Highway 95 lane expansion begins
Highway 95 lane expansion effort marked another milestone. Starting this month, a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal Bridge is being expanded to five lanes, a project scheduled to be completed in February 2024. On Nov. 3, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col....
CBP Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Statistics for Southern California Ports of Entry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting security operations at California’s ports of entry with Mexico performed more than 54.7 million inspections of travelers, seized more than 50 tons of illegal narcotics, and apprehended more than 74,000 immigration violators during federal fiscal year 2022. CBP’s field office in San...
Four local band members die in crash
The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash.
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
Christmas Season
(Christmas Season gets into full swing)....In El Centro, it starts Friday. El Centro Kicks-off the holiday season with their Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair. The event is Friday, December 2, at 11th and Main Streets in El Centro. It all starts at 5:00 pm. The Christmas Tree Lighting and Street Fair is a great family event featuring a special appearance from Santa Claus, a decorated Christmas Tree, live performances by the Southwest High School Orchestra, and the Original Cool Deal, or OCD Rock Band. Organizers say it will be a night full of fun activities for the entire family with food, artists and other vendors and a lot of Holiday Cheer.
Friday Night Lights Week 15: Palo Verde shocks CIF and wins title, Yuma Catholic upset at home
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Black Friday very rarely features some local teams taking the field and chasing a championship as the football season winds down. This year, two teams stood standing and chasing a dream - but only one surviving in the end. And it was almost an opposite...
Memorial Concert Planned for Beloved Musician
EL CENTRO — Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of the beloved local singer and guitarist Ruben Hernandez, who died in a tragic tour bus accident along with three other musicians on Friday, Nov. 18. News of his passing quickly spread on social media within hours after...
COVID 19 Is Not Gone
(Health Officials issue warnings)....There could be surges in cases of COVID 19. The current Holidays are family gathering holidays. They say that mean surges in COVID could be very possible. They highly recommend residents get the second booster. They report the booster is very effective against the current variants. There are currently 355 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. Just over a week ago active cases were at around 203. If you test positive for the virus, stay home and take the recommended treatments. If it gets worse, go to the Hopital, there is medication that can bring the symptoms under control.
