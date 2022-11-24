ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

SPD identifies third suspect in scheme to defraud veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a third person accused in a scheme to defraud veterans out of more than a million dollars. Eric Loud, 22, is wanted on 58 counts of identity theft. Arrest warrants were issued Monday following further investigation that last week that led to the arrests of two women.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Local charges dropped against officers in Shreveport traffic stop beating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors have dropped local charges against the eight Shreveport police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest in January 2020. The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says the decision to dismiss the charges came at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD seeks identities of 2 suspected in recent homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say are suspected of being involved in a homicide last week. Rodrick Robinson, 25, of Shreveport, was fatally shot Nov. 22 outside of a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Detectives...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport church struck by bullets in rolling shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a rolling shootout that left a Mooretown neighborhood church riddled with bullet holes Monday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hollywood Avenue. Police say no one was injured, but the nearby Whites Temple Church of God in Christ was hit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Police investigating after woman, child shot in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, just after midnight, Marshall police responded to calls about several gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims: a woman and a child. They were both taken to area hospitals. “We will do everything we can, and we will […]
MARSHALL, TX
WFAA

Louisiana police arrest two women for their role in defrauding over $1M from USAA account holding veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. — The Shreveport Police Department announced they have arrested two women for their role in defrauding over $1 million from USAA account holding veterans. Investigators with the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force began their probe in September which led them to ZarRajah Watkins, 20, who they say used her job position at Teleperformance, a contracted account servicer, to gain access to USAA bank account information.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

1 wounded in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Dixie Garden neighborhood Saturday night. Police are investigating a shooting in the Pier Landing Apartment Complex at 3131 Knight St. just after 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot once in the leg and several casings on the ground.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bell stolen from Shreveport Fire and Police memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A bell was stolen from a Louisiana memorial to firefighters and police, which was vandalized several times this year, authorities said. The memorial bell at the Shreveport Police and Fire Memorial was taken sometime between Monday and Wednesday, police said in a statement. The memorial,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man injured during shooting at Pier Landing Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Pier Landing Apartments leads to one victim being injured. On Nov. 26, around 9:37 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting at 3131 Knight Street, at the Pier Landing Apartments. When they arrived they discovered a male victim that was shot once in the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

One person hit by vehicle in Shreveport following domestic call

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person was hit by a car on the 6200 block of Kelly Key Street in Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Investigators on the scene are still trying to piece together the details of what happened. Police were initially called for reports of a domestic incident. The condition...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Top 10 Items in the City of Shreveport Surplus Auction

The City of Shreveport, in conjunction with several other government agencies are currently conducting an online auction of surplus and confiscated items that is scheduled to end December 1st at 6:30PM CST. The auction includes a myriad of different items including a huge fleet of retired police street-cruisers, various administrative...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Teen pedestrian hit while crossing the street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A young juvenile pedestrian was hit by a car in Shreveport Friday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said a young male got off the SporTran bus on Hearne Avenue and attempted to run across the street when he was hit by an oncoming car. The boy was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy