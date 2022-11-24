New Florida legislative leaders emphasize coastal resiliency, sidestep climate change – Action News Jax

Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
More Florida House members are gearing up for 2024 campaigns and beyond
Fresh off election wins this month, state House members proceed lining up to run once more in 2024. In latest days, at the least six House members opened marketing campaign accounts as preliminary steps towards looking for re-election, in accordance with the state Division of Elections web site. They had...
fox13news.com
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
Federal judge rejects push for DeSantis testimony
The case has already unlocked details of how DeSantis and his inner circle operate.
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
fox13news.com
Florida lawmakers consider changes to law that would force Gov. DeSantis to resign if he ran for president
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - If Ron DeSantis decided to make a presidential run, he would have to resign as Florida's governor under current state law, especially because the presidential term begins in 2024. He would still have two years left to serve as governor. Some state lawmakers, though, said he should...
Florida House Speaker says it's 'a good idea' to change law so DeSantis can stay on as governor if he runs for president
New House Speaker Paul Renner said it was a “good idea” for the Legislature to alter Florida’s “resign-to-run” law.
Ron DeSantis Launches New Site for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.Photo byFlorida Daily. This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis launched the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to help residents of the Sunshine State recover from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
blackchronicle.com
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides environmentalists, politicians
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Environmental teams are as soon as once more at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England within the wake of a decision by high-end retail big Whole Foods to cease promoting Maine lobster. Whole Foods lately stated that it’s going to cease promoting lobster...
300 Florida National Guard members activated to state prisons
State lawmakers have call it a "Band-Aid." Now, it's a plan in motion, with 300 members of the National Guard activated to provide relief at understaffed Florida prisons.
Florida Farmer’s Death Spurs Dispute Over Pot License
Moton Hopkins went from being one of the state’s most-successful Black farmers to working odd jobs to support his family, after a devastating drought and discrimination by the federal government wiped out the Florida native’s livelihood. But the “cowboy legend” — a moniker bestowed on
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Search continues for mom who came to Florida to pursue wrestling career in 2016
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.
fox35orlando.com
$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
