Argentina riding emotional rollercoaster at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — As Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears, Pablo Aimar let them flow on the bench. Covering his hands with his face, Argentina’s assistant coach, the former player who Messi idolized as a child, was almost hyperventilating with emotion after the goal that kept alive the Albiceleste’s World Cup journey.
Kidnappings, looting cited in Ethiopia’s Tigray after truce

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Allies of Ethiopia’s federal military are looting property and carrying out mass detentions in Tigray, according to eyewitnesses and aid workers. The accounts raise fresh concern about alleged atrocities more than three weeks after the warring parties signed a truce that diplomats and others hoped would bring an end to suffering in the embattled region that’s home to more than 5 million people.
China Insight: Reading the Signals of Where China’s Fashion and Beauty Markets Are Headed

Investment, consumption and export are the “three driving forces” of economic growth. In November, a crucial month for the fashion industry, the major industry events also reflect the future of the sector in China: the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), a global economic and trade event to promote high-quality development; the “Double Eleven Shopping Festival” that is responsible for most of the KPIs of many fashion brands throughout the year, and the investment projects completed in the industry. All of these mapped China’s attitude and initiatives in dealing with the current complex environment, one filled with uncertainties: global inflation,...

