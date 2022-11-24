ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Boston 140, Charlotte 105

CHARLOTTE (105) McDaniels 9-12 2-2 24, Washington 5-9 3-4 16, Plumlee 2-5 0-2 4, Maledon 4-13 2-2 11, Oubre Jr. 11-18 0-1 22, Jones 4-11 0-0 9, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-7 0-0 2, McGowens 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 42-86 10-15 105.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54

OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
OMAHA, NE
WVNews

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101

ATLANTA (101) Collins 4-8 4-8 13, Hunter 7-11 2-3 18, Capela 4-9 2-4 10, Murray 6-13 2-2 17, Young 6-14 5-5 18, Griffin 1-6 0-0 3, Okongwu 1-1 0-0 2, J.Holiday 6-8 0-0 16, Forrest 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 37-74 15-22 101.
WVNews

Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

ORLANDO (102) Bol 10-15 1-3 24, Houstan 1-4 0-0 3, Banchero 9-17 5-10 24, F.Wagner 8-16 2-3 21, G.Harris 7-12 1-1 19, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, M.Wagner 0-2 2-2 2, Hampton 1-7 0-0 2, K.Harris 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 38-80 13-22 102.
WVNews

Denver 129, Houston 113

HOUSTON (113) E.Gordon 4-10 0-0 11, Smith Jr. 3-4 0-0 9, Sengun 7-14 4-5 18, Ja.Green 5-15 6-8 17, K.Porter Jr. 4-9 0-0 12, Eason 2-6 1-2 6, Garuba 2-2 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-9 3-5 15, Fernando 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 1-3 1-1 3, Christopher 1-2 2-2 4, Mathews 1-6 0-0 3, Nix 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 39-85 19-25 113.
WVNews

Washington 142, Minnesota 127

MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101

OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 6-13 0-0 14, Pokusevski 4-10 0-0 11, Robinson-Earl 4-11 0-0 10, Giddey 3-9 1-1 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-21 16-18 31, Bazley 0-2 2-2 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 3-6 2-2 8, K.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Mann 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 34-92 21-23 101.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan...
COLUMBUS, OH
WVNews

Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After a 3-pointer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy