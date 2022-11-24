Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WVNews
Boston 140, Charlotte 105
CHARLOTTE (105) McDaniels 9-12 2-2 24, Washington 5-9 3-4 16, Plumlee 2-5 0-2 4, Maledon 4-13 2-2 11, Oubre Jr. 11-18 0-1 22, Jones 4-11 0-0 9, Richards 3-4 1-2 7, Bouknight 1-7 0-0 2, McGowens 3-7 2-2 10. Totals 42-86 10-15 105.
WVNews
Mississippi St. 74, Omaha 54
OMAHA (3-5) F.Fidler 3-8 3-4 10, Sutton 3-7 0-0 7, Brougham 1-1 0-0 2, Marshall 3-11 0-1 7, White 3-7 0-0 6, Jungers 1-9 1-2 4, Osburn 4-5 0-0 10, Arop 3-3 0-0 6, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Glover 0-0 0-0 0, Luedtke 1-1 0-0 2, Beard 0-0 0-0 0, L.Fidler 0-0 0-0 0, Frickenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 4-7 54.
WVNews
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 101
ATLANTA (101) Collins 4-8 4-8 13, Hunter 7-11 2-3 18, Capela 4-9 2-4 10, Murray 6-13 2-2 17, Young 6-14 5-5 18, Griffin 1-6 0-0 3, Okongwu 1-1 0-0 2, J.Holiday 6-8 0-0 16, Forrest 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 37-74 15-22 101.
WVNews
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102
ORLANDO (102) Bol 10-15 1-3 24, Houstan 1-4 0-0 3, Banchero 9-17 5-10 24, F.Wagner 8-16 2-3 21, G.Harris 7-12 1-1 19, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, M.Wagner 0-2 2-2 2, Hampton 1-7 0-0 2, K.Harris 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 38-80 13-22 102.
WVNews
Denver 129, Houston 113
HOUSTON (113) E.Gordon 4-10 0-0 11, Smith Jr. 3-4 0-0 9, Sengun 7-14 4-5 18, Ja.Green 5-15 6-8 17, K.Porter Jr. 4-9 0-0 12, Eason 2-6 1-2 6, Garuba 2-2 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-9 3-5 15, Fernando 2-2 0-0 4, Marjanovic 1-3 1-1 3, Christopher 1-2 2-2 4, Mathews 1-6 0-0 3, Nix 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 39-85 19-25 113.
WVNews
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
WVNews
Washington 142, Minnesota 127
MINNESOTA (127) Edwards 9-19 10-11 29, Towns 2-6 4-6 8, Gobert 7-7 5-5 19, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 6-15 4-4 17, Minott 1-1 2-2 4, Reid 2-6 1-2 6, Knight 0-0 2-2 2, Anderson 3-6 1-2 8, Forbes 1-4 2-2 5, Moore Jr. 0-2 2-2 2, Nowell 9-13 3-4 23. Totals 42-84 36-42 127.
WVNews
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101
OKLAHOMA CITY (101) Dort 6-13 0-0 14, Pokusevski 4-10 0-0 11, Robinson-Earl 4-11 0-0 10, Giddey 3-9 1-1 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-21 16-18 31, Bazley 0-2 2-2 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 3-6 2-2 8, K.Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Mann 4-10 0-0 9. Totals 34-92 21-23 101.
WVNews
Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan...
WVNews
Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury
WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington on Monday night because of an apparent right leg injury. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his knee area. After a 3-pointer...
Comments / 0